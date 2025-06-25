Long Before Signing With 23XI Racing, Corey Heim’s Core Memory of Getting Denny Hamlin’s Autograph Growing Up

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Heim is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every NASCAR driver starts out as a fan, and Corey Heim was no exception. The young Tricon Garage driver began his career in Legends Cars before making his mark in super late model events under the banners of the CARS Tour and NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. From the outset, his sights were firmly set on NASCAR’s top ranks.

Advertisement

That dream began to materialize with opportunities to pilot Next Gen cars, first with Legacy Motor Club in 2024, and later with Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing in 2024 and 2025.

In one of the two Cup Series starts he has made this season, Heim delivered a top-15 finish at Kansas. Fittingly, his first Cup top-15 came with Hamlin’s team — the same driver whose autograph he first collected as a kid.

Speaking with Jeff Gluck during the 12 Questions feature, Heim recalled, “My family would go to the Fourth of July weekend at Daytona when I was growing up. It’s my birthday weekend (he was born July 5), so it’s always a fun thing for me.”

Heim continued, “I grew up a big Denny (Hamlin) fan, so I remember going to his merch trailer at the time. His mom (Mary Lou) ran his trailer, and we had no idea, but my mom made it a point that it was my birthday to see if we could get something extra because it was my favorite driver. They gave me a rookie card of his that was pre-signed. I thought (it) was the coolest thing ever.”

Heim has now come full circle as 23XI’s first developmental driver, signed by co-owner Hamlin. Competing full-time in the Truck Series, Heim drives the No. 11 Tundra for Tricon Garage. After finishing second in last year’s points standings, he has already secured four wins this season and currently leads the championship battle.

Hamlin, speaking on his podcast Actions Detrimental, expressed enthusiasm about Heim’s potential and confirmed the team’s commitment to his growth. “For us, we’re going to run him in some races this year, going to run him in some more races next year, and just see where the future holds for him. We’re excited to give him that opportunity. He deserves it. I’m glad that he chose 23XI.”

Heim is set to compete at the Chicago Street Course next weekend in the Cup Series.