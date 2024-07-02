mobile app bar

Denny Hamlin Pins Joey Logano’s Nashville Fuel Mileage Miracle Down to Track Position

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Denny Hamlin Picks Joey Logano to Emerge Victorious in NASCAR Dogfight for Playoffs

Joey Logano had a lackluster season for the most part, not winning any of the competitive Cup Series races. However, at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, the Team Penske man emerged victorious to the surprise of some. The surprise was how he managed to finish the race on fuel despite pitting over 100 laps ahead of the checkered flag. Thankfully, Denny Hamlin has an explanation for the #22 car’s unlikely success.

A NASCAR Next-Gen fuel cell can hold up to 21 gallons of fuel and under green, the usual fuel mileage is 5 miles per gallon. But, during the caution periods, that number is almost doubled since the cars aren’t going as fast. Considering Logano pitted 110 laps before the checkered flag, he would have had to start managing fuel long before the multiple cautions.

Thankfully, running in traffic meant that he could not get on the gas as freely as the leaders with open space ahead of them. This ensured that the #22 driver did not burn as much fuel compared to the rest of the competition.

“Track position matters. When you’re running kind of as poorly as they were, he was not in the gas as much as the leaders,” Hamlin explained. “You can’t get back in the gas as quick because you’re in traffic. So more than likely, he was getting better fuel mileage than what all the leaders were that were in open track.”

The two-time Cup Series champion did a masterful job of managing his fuel but even he was not confident going into the final moments of the race. His car had minimal fuel and there were drivers on fresher tires right behind him.

Logano’s final laps at Nashville were nervous ones

The #22 spluttered and stumbled a few times before reaching the checkered flag. Even after taking the lead, Logano knew that he could not outright step on the gas. Tyler Reddick and Zane Smith were closing in on him as well. In the end, it all came down to the experience and race craft of the two-time Cup Series champion to take home the win.

“It kind of gave me a little squirt and then started stumbling again across the line and just couldn’t get to the line quick enough. If that start-finish line was into 1, we don’t win the race; we finish third or fourth. Definitely as close as you can cut it for sure,” Logano reportedly said after the race.

The two-time Cup Series champion is considered by many as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers. With the win in the bag, he can be assured of his playoff entry moving forward.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these