Days After Big Mexico Claim, Joey Logano Has Hilarious Fan Interaction at Pocono

Joey Logano remains one of NASCAR’s most polarizing figures, drawing strong reactions wherever he goes. Fans either stand firmly in his corner or make no bones about their disdain. And recently, the reception he received outside the United States made it abundantly clear that the love-hate dynamic travels well.

And now, when he rolled into Pocono, Logano may have expected a warmer reception after a strong performance at the track last year, where he scored a top-five finish. Instead, the boos rolled in again. With Sports on Prime conducting driver interviews from a booth positioned near the frontstretch, fans lined the fence behind the crew, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorites, or, in Logano’s case, make their disapproval heard.

As Carl Edwards pointed out during the broadcast that Logano is “one of the most misunderstood drivers,” and how he heard people boo when he walked up, a chorus of boos erupted from the crowd behind him. Ironically, Logano had just finished signing autographs for many of the same fans. He responded with dry humor, saying, “They weren’t booing when I was signing their autographs a minute ago.”

It struck a strange chord — why jeer a driver moments after gladly accepting his autograph? Still, the internet piled on. One fan commented on the clip, “I lost all respect for him as a driver in 2015. And he hasn’t done anything to gain it back since,” while another said yet again, “Boo!! Horrible driver! Idiot! You Suck!!”

“They weren’t booing when I was signing their autographs before.” @joeylogano has some fun with the fans on @PrimeVideo. #NASCARonPrime pic.twitter.com/lymDGa12JE — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 22, 2025

When Logano made his debut in Mexico City, he quickly learned that his public image there was different to American grandstands. Despite setting foot there for the first time and racing in front of a new audience, the crowd made its feelings known. He was met with cheers there, unlike at Pocono. Though hometown favorite Daniel Suárez naturally basked in the spotlight, Logano curiously landed second in popularity, though from a considerable distance.

Speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano recounted the surreal moment in Mexico, saying how Mexican people were passionate, they were die-hard NASCAR fans, and knew the whole field. What caught him off guard was how he ended up being the second-most talked-about driver there, trailing Suárez, but still on the radar.

As for the on-track action at Pocono, Logano started 12th but faded through the field and crossed the line in 16th by the end of Stage 3, capping off a weekend where the crowd’s response may have spoken louder than the result sheet.