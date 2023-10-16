Denny Hamlin Reveals Extent of Michael Jordan’s Contribution to 23XI Racing

Whenever there’s the question of some of the very best athletes across all the sports and all the eras, there’s one name that’s consistent in most answers – Michael Jordan. The NBA icon defined and redefined what it means to be great. So naturally, for someone like him, someone with his mindset, to step into NASCAR as a team owner, that must have an effect, right? Well, Denny Hamlin has an answer.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who is also the co-owner of the 23XI Racing team along with Jordan, recently explained how having someone like him affects the workflow in their organization.

Denny Hamlin on Michael Jordan’s Impact at 23XI Racing

Just recently, Hamlin revealed what Michael Jordan has brought to the table at 23XI. “I think he’s brought some very good intel into our meetings on mindset, on how do we get better individually as a team,” Hamlin said.

“He’s obviously been a part of team sports forever. He’s, at times, heard things in meetings where he’s like, ‘I don’t like that. We need to be more self-reflective on what we need to do better.’ That goes such a long way with our team.”

Hamlin claimed MJ is getting involved in more meetings, which could possibly be because he recently sold a big share of his ownership in the Charlotte Hornets. “He’s listening 99% of the time, but when he hears something he doesn’t necessarily like … as far as self-reflection is concerned, he’ll point that out,” he described.

“For every one finger pointing (at someone), there’s three pointing back at you. So you always need to think about what you need to do better and that’s great advice to live by.”

Bubba Wallace claims Jordan is always ‘checking your confidence’

If one’s understanding of MJ’s personality or at least the competitive side of his persona is from The Last Dance, then Bubba Wallace’s comments from earlier this year might sound validating. Because as per the #23 driver, Jordan is every bit as competitive now as he was when he was fighting for the NBA championships with the Bulls.

“He’s always just giving you jabs,” Wallace said as per Chicago Sun Times, “checking your confidence and making sure it’s in check. And that’s super important.”

Wallace added that Jordan is always ready to “rag on you” about something, so one has to naturally be prepared for it.

So to conclude, perhaps working with Michael Jordan, considering Hamlin & Wallace’s comments is…fun?