Are Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Friends? Team Penske Driver Reveals Relationship Between NASCAR Champions

The relationship between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano has been sour for years. And one instance of their running feud was during last year’s Clash at The Coliseum. The Richard Childress Racing driver didn’t like the way Logano had raced him and used some specially coined words to describe the attitude of his arch-rival. Barely a few days after this year’s Light Busch Clash, the Team Penske driver opened up about how things are between him and Rowdy. And shockingly, it didn’t seem that bad. It looked like Logano had Busch’s back during times of adversity. But are they friends yet?

Advertisement

“I don’t know if he considers me as his friend yet, okay!” laughed Logano. “I did tell him though if you ever break down on your way home or something, I can be his first call. I’ll get up and come pick his b*tt up. I don’t know if he’ll do that for me yet but I’d do that for him. If you call me in the middle of the night to come pick you up, I’m not going to leave you on the side of the road okay.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1756695618440020074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The #22 driver further revealed that they had a common friend, a nice man, who owned a plane. Rowdy and Logano make trips down the west coast together. Needless to say, when two men fly together, trapped in a tube for hours, they tend to work a few things out.

Throwback to 2017 – a bloody battle

It was Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With barely two laps to go, Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski and thus, avoided getting tangled in a last-lap wreck that collected Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. Logano aggressively spun Busch out and Busch’s car veered uncontrollably down the pit road. No wonder, Busch wasn’t happy about the way Logano had raced him.

After the race was done and dusted, Busch walked straight up to Logano on the pit road and landed a punch on his face. It didn’t take long for both the athletes to get involved in a scuffle that had to be intervened by their respective crew members which left Logano fuming and Busch with a bloodied forehead.

Busch said in a post-race interview, “I got dumped. He flat out just drove straight in the corner and wrecked me. That’s how Joey races, so he’s going to get it.”

Advertisement

Luckily, both Busch and Logano have come a long way since then. But Logano being Busch’s 3 a.m. friend might still seem somewhat unbelievable for their longtime fans. But believe it or not, it is true indeed.