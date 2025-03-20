Can Kyle Busch Recapture NASCAR Championship Winning Form at Homestead-Miami?

The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has had a decent start to the 2025 Cup Series season. With three top-10 finishes in five starts, he next heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch has won at this track on two occasions before. He was crowned as the Cup Series champion both times (2015 and 2019).

Advertisement

He will be hoping to recreate that magic on Sunday. Across 20 starts, he has 2 wins, 5 top-5 finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes. He holds an average starting position of 11.8 and an average finishing position of 16. His success on the variably banked oval is not limited to the Cup Series. He has won there twice in the Xfinity Series and thrice in Trucks.

Busch said in a recent interview, “I’ve always looked forward to going to Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s a unique mile-and-a-half. We’ve run well there. I’ve won there. It’s been a great track for me. I’ve won two championships by winning races there. It’s always been a fun race track.” He noted that it allows drivers to even be four-wide at certain points.

Following a disappointing 33rd-place finish in Las Vegas last Sunday, he goes to Miami, standing 17th in the points table. The upcoming race will be his 720th Cup Series start and provide him an opportunity to secure his 64th victory. Notably, he has 232 wins across all 3 national series so far.

The two times Busch won the championship at Homestead-Miami

In the 2015 season, Busch missed 11 races after suffering injuries in a Xfinity Series race at Daytona. He came back to dominate his peers over the remaining races and put up a spectacular show in the season finale at Homestead-Miami. He secured the checkered flag over second-placed Kevin Harvick by a massive margin.

In 2019, he raced to the lead with 45 laps left in the finale and maintained a good lead over Martin Truex Jr. It resulted in his second Cup Series title. He averaged 142.654 miles per hour in that race and won the event in just 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 47 seconds. It is an all-time race record at the track.

2024 was not a good year for the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team. It struggled with a below-average car and failed to win a single race. The start of the 2025 season has provided some hope to believe that the bad luck will not continue. Fans will soon know if Miami is where Busch is destined to break his winless streak.