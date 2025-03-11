Denny Hamlin Sets the Record Straight on Fractured Friendship With Kyle Larson: “They Don’t Know What They Don’t Know”

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are two of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. Driving for different teams and different manufacturers, rivalry between them has always been inevitable. Despite the friction they’ve faced on the track over the years, they’ve carried profound respect for each other. That respect appears to have transformed into a strong friendship in 2025.

Following last Sunday’s Cup Series race in Phoenix, Hamlin spoke of his plans for the week on Actions Detrimental. To the surprise of the co-hosts and listeners, he revealed that he was going to play golf with Larson on Monday. When reminded how fans believed that they were “mortal enemies,” he replied, “They don’t know what they don’t know.”

He continued to note that the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver had given him a few good shoves during the race to stay beside the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE of Christopher Bell.

Bell ultimately won, with Hamlin finishing second and Larson finishing third. Hamlin posted a picture of him fist-bumping Larson after the race on X.

After four races, neither driver has produced an impressive result worthy of their caliber. Hamlin sits seventh on the points table with one top-5 and two top-10 finishes. Larson sits 11th with two top-5s and two top-10s.

They’ve each led a meager amount of laps. Their teammates, Bell (JGR) and William Byron (HMS), meanwhile, occupy the top two spots on the table.

Why Hamlin desperately wants to beat Larson

The 2024 races in New Hampshire and Nashville are a good example of the competitive dynamics between Hamlin and Larson. In New Hampshire, Hamlin ran Larson up the track to gain positions.

In Nashville, Larson returned the favor by making a similar move to win the race. Frustrated, Hamlin slammed into Larson’s car multiple times after crossing the checkered flag.

By the time he came to the pit road, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran had brought his emotions into control. He told Bob Pockrass, “I mean, it was an eye for an eye. I ran him up the track last week, and he ran me up this week, and it’s all good.” He’d earlier reasoned the need to race hard against Larson.

“I don’t think anyone is deliberately running into each other,” he said. “Although it does happen. I’ve certainly had my mistakes, and he’s been on the bad end of those. But it comes from competition and wanting to beat him. He’s one of the guys, it is hard to say not the best of our sport.” That’s as fair as reasons get in professional racing.