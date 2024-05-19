Denny Hamlin Speculates NASCAR’s Financial Motivation To Keep Championship Finale at Phoenix

NASCAR fans have regularly complained about the lack of excitement during the Championship Finale races at Phoenix Raceway over the past few years. JGR driver Denny Hamlin believes the city has been financially motivating the governing body undertaking the country’s three major nationwide series events. The introduction of the Next Gen Cup car further increased the problem of the quality of racing on the track at the 1-mile-long track in Avondale, Arizona.

Despite the facility not meeting the expectations set by the previous venue Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR continues to visit Phoenix. Denny Hamlin recently spoke on the governing body’s motivation behind the same despite backlash from the community.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver elaborated on a recent episode of his popular podcast Actions Detrimental and said, “It sounds like to me that Phoenix is paying NASCAR. I mean, we don’t see any of that but I believe they’re paying NASCAR for it to be there.”

“So that is kind of how that works in most Championship events like Superbowls, NBA All-Star games, the city will chip in to get the opportunity to host it because it makes an economic impact.”

Touching on NASCAR’s inclination towards generating revenue for the sport, especially during crucial times when the TV Deal for the sport is yet to be finalized, Hamlin added, “That’s a source of revenue for NASCAR so they would certainly, probably rather have the money in their pockets versus going to somewhere else that makes more sense from a competition standpoint.”

Which tracks have hosted the NASCAR finale over the years?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, previously known as the Season Finale 500 has seen several different venues host the final race of the season.

Before the event was shifted to the current venue in Phoenix, Arizona, Homestead-Miami Speedway used to be the staple venue of the race from 2002 to 2019.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano battling for the Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway 2014. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/SlcA4chxpG — NASCAR Pics That Goes Hard (@HardNASCARPics) January 5, 2024

Another track to have hosted the most number of championship finale races after Homestead-Miami and Phoenix Raceway is Atlanta Motor Speedway. The track in its old configuration hosted the event in 1960 and 1962 followed by 1987-2000.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway also hosted the event for a single year in 2001. It remains to be seen how the fans react to Denny Hamlin‘s no-holds-barred approach to why NASCAR prefers visiting Phoenix Raceway.

Meanwhile, drivers prepare to go live from North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2024 All-Star Race this Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.