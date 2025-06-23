Everything to Know About Danielle Trotta & Her Journey in NASCAR Broadcasting

While Amazon Prime’s recent five-race NASCAR broadcast stretch across Charlotte, Nashville, Michigan, Mexico, and Pocono has drawn widespread acclaim, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio continues to serve as one of the sport’s cornerstones. From podcasts and coverage of key announcements to interviews with NASCAR’s top brass, including Ben Kennedy, the network has remained in the sport’s inner circle. Among its most well-known voices is Danielle Trotta, whose work stands out for its consistency and depth.

Advertisement

Trotta currently co-hosts SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Channel 90 alongside crew chief Larry McReynolds. Beyond her role on SiriusXM, she contributes as an automotive analyst for Fox Business and also reports for Mecum Auctions, airing on MotorTrend and streaming on HBO Max.

Originally from Westchester County, New York, Trotta spent her formative years in Richmond, Indiana, before settling in Carmel, Indiana, just before high school. Her collegiate journey spanned four institutions across the East Coast, culminating in a degree in Mass Media with a minor in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2005.

Trotta began her broadcasting career as a sports intern at WBTV during her senior year. After graduating, she joined the station full-time as a weekend editor and transitioned to the sports department in August 2006.

Over the past 15 years, Trotta has made her career across television, radio, streaming, and digital platforms. She has hosted national studio shows, anchored live remotes, and led pregame, postgame, and halftime segments for Fox Sports, FS1, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Boston, MotorTrend, and the ACC Network. Her sideline reporting résumé includes work for Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, SiriusXM, and MotorTrend.

A seven-year co-host of FS1’s NASCAR RaceHub, Trotta earned an Emmy nomination and capped off that chapter of her career with the coverage of the NFL’s Super Bowl 50. She also broke new ground in motorsports broadcasting as the first woman to host the NASCAR on FOX pre- and post-race shows for both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

Expanding her portfolio into episodic television, Trotta hosted My Dream Car on Fox Business Network beginning in 2020. The series followed her as she helped restore classic cars for unsuspecting loved ones, working closely with families to bring sentimental vehicles back to life. The show ran in Fox Business’s primetime lineup through 2022, further cementing Trotta’s presence across automotive media.