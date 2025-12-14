Denny Hamlin Still Has Sleepless Nights Over Losing Championship to Jimmie Johnson

Denny Hamlin’s recent heartbreak at Phoenix stands as one of the most painful near-misses of his career, with a championship slipping through his fingers by the narrowest of margins. If asked a year from now which race lingers most in his mind, the 2025 season finale in the desert might top the list. But when Hamlin reflected on that question eight months ago, his answer reached further back.

Hamlin pointed instead to the 2010 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a race that still echoes in his thoughts. That afternoon evolved with him leading the championship standings and staring down a chance at his first Cup title. The opportunity was within his reach, and he knew it.

Still, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver allowed the weight of the moment to creep in. Pressure, both internal and external, began to shape his mindset.

Looking back, Hamlin acknowledged, “It’s definitely the one race that I would take back in the sense of like I took myself too seriously in that moment.”

At the time, Hamlin was only four years into his Cup career. Across the garage stood Jimmie Johnson, a driver already in the history books with five championships to his name. The title fight narrowed to the two of them, and Hamlin understood what the moment represented.

Hamlin recalled thinking that he could be the one to unseat Johnson, the driver who seemed immovable atop the sport. Yet that ambition clashed with the version of himself that had brought him success. He explained that his approach earlier in his career leaned toward enjoyment and freedom. He raced loose, trusted his instincts, and embraced the experience.

If Phoenix was on the schedule, he might head to Las Vegas the night before, then show up and race the next day. That routine kept him relaxed and in love with the process. It worked because it allowed him to compete without tightening his grip.

That changed when the championship entered the equation. Hamlin admitted he altered his habit entirely during that weekend. He began isolating himself, locking into preparation mode, and scrutinizing every detail.

He recalled thinking, “‘I need to lock myself in my hotel room, and I need to concentrate on this and look at that.’ And I just took it way too seriously, and I didn’t race loose, and instead I raced tight, and I made too many mistakes. And he won the title… I just let the pressure of this situation in the moment get to me, which I just wish I had that to do all over again.”

Hamlin conceded that the pressure of the moment overtook him. He wished for the chance to replay that race with a lighter mindset, believing the outcome might have shifted had he trusted the habits that brought him there.

The regret does not stem from a lack of opportunity since then. Hamlin knows he has had other chances. Several seasons have ended with him still in the hunt, with championships decided on final restarts and closing laps.

What makes Homestead stand apart, however, is conviction. In that moment, Hamlin believed his car was better than Johnson’s. He believed his performance level surpassed his rival’s that day.

The difference, in his view, came down to execution under pressure. Rather than Johnson snatching it from Hamlin, the JGR driver felt he had handed the championship away. That realization, more than the loss itself, is why the 2010 finale remains engraved in his memory.