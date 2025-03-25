Kyle Larson Proud of High Limit’s Turnaround After Initial Skepticism, Admits Difficulty in Pleasing “Every Race Fan”

The High Limit Racing Series is an ambitious project that Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet initiated in 2022. Since then, it has grown into a major competitor in the Sprint Car world, competing with the likes of the World of Outlaws, and is set to race across 20 states and 36 tracks in 2025. Larson spoke to SpeedFreaks in Homestead-Miami last week and detailed the journey thus far.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted that the series was met with criticism in its initial days. The biggest reason was that it came into the sport and positioned itself as a rival for the World of Outlaws, a well-known and established promotion. However, fans began realizing its worth with each day that passed.

He said, “We’ve only had one full-time season under our belt. Just the growth in that year. From the fans’ perspective, you know, it is very negative. I understand you in the beginning cuz we’re going up against the Outlaws or whatever. But then kind of seeing the comments change as the year went on, and all that was good.”

It was not only fans who began seeing what Larson and Sweet were trying to do. Many teams and drivers prioritized the High Limit Racing Series ahead of the World of Outlaws since the economic benefits and the scheduling leniency were far more attractive. It was backed by this confidence that Larson lifted the covers on the new Franchise System earlier this month.

The difficulty Larson faces in pleasing every fan

To have so many races in a year means maintaining many complex business relationships, particularly with race tracks. Larson mentioned that it was Sweet and Josh Peterman (Business Manager at Kyle Larson Racing) who handled those relationships. However, he is aware of how difficult it is to spread the schedule out in a way that every fan in the country is pleased.

He noted, “It’s a tough job trying to get 60 races when there’s hundreds of more tracks out there. It’s hard to please every race fan who wants to see you come to their region. There’s also a lot of politics that are involved with different tracks and regions and series. Who owns what territory and stuff. So, when you’re new it’s tough to kind of break into that.”

These are issues that any new racing promotion would face. The Elk Grove, California native also added that they will have to work through things and get the perfect schedule on the board. It remains to be seen how well can High Limit Racing grow in the future. If it is anything with proportion to Larson’s abilities in the Cup Series, the grassroots series has a bright future.