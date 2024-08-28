Denny Hamlin Still High on Zane Smith Despite Massive NASCAR Setback

Trackhouse Racing has a new charter for next season driven by Shane Van Gisbergen. This is exactly what SVG was brought in for — one season in the Xfinity Series to gain experience and then a full-time ride in the Cup. However, the Kiwi’s coming into Trackhouse means that Zane Smith would not have a seat for now.

Smith currently drives for Spire Motorsports in collaboration with Trackhouse. The SVG announcement means the 25-year-old is without a ride for next season but Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin still has a lot of faith in him.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Hamlin explained how Smith has only gotten better. The #71 Spire Motorsports ride was a new car that massively struggled when the season began. However, in the last seven races, the 25-year-old has finished outside the top 20 twice. He even delivered a fantastic P2 finish at the Nashville Superspeedway. There is no doubt that several teams would love to have Smith as their driver since he has proven that he has what it takes to win races.

“I think he’s taken it to the next level from what I’ve seen. That when given a little bit of experience now, half of season. He’s already turned the corner to being twice as good as he was at the beginning of the season. So, what is he gonna do a year from now? Two years from now? I think the ceiling is pretty high on him. I think he’ll get picked up by somebody who sees it,” Hamlin said.

Smith’s talent is undeniable and it will be interesting to see where he lands up next season. Fans would love to see him stay in the Cup Series and with the silly season still a long way away, him remaining in the top division could be a real possibility.

Hamlin explains why SVG would be a playoff favorite

Hamlin is a big fan of Smith but he understands why SVG has come into the fray. The Kiwi almost guarantees a spot in the playoffs thanks to his road course racing skills. There is no question that he will be miles ahead of the rest of the Cup field on road courses.

This season, he has won three road courses in the Xfinity Series and would have won the Cup race at Chicago had he not wrecked. What has impressed Hamlin even more is how he has raced on ovals this season.

“He’s likely just gonna win a road course and find themselves 16th or better and as long as they keep multiple road courses in the playoffs…he could go to the top eight,” he said. “What I can appreciate is when I watch Xfinity races, SVG does for the most part take care of his equipment and he gets better as the race goes.”

The Kiwi will be an exciting addition to Cup racing next season for sure. He is 12th on points in the Xfinity Series and has 15 playoff points. That is mighty impressive for a driver who is a rookie in the competition, regardless of his background in motorsports.