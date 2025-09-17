Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares His Side of the Story After Chase Elliott Credited Him for Claiming the #9 Car at HMS

Back in 2017, Hendrick Motorsports surprised the NASCAR world by announcing that Chase Elliott would switch to the iconic No. 9 starting in 2018, a number deeply rooted in his family’s racing heritage. That move left William Byron to inherit the No. 24 for his rookie season. Elliott, fresh off a European trip with friends that included Ryan Blaney of Wood Brothers Racing, admitted he was blindsided by the timing. He credited Dale Earnhardt Jr. for helping him secure the number then, just as he did recently, and the veteran has now offered his version of the story.

Elliott revisited the moment on BobbyCast, revealing how Dale Jr. urged him to speak up before the opportunity slipped away. According to Elliott, Junior deserves the real credit because he sensed how badly Elliott wanted the switch but knew he had stayed quiet. Junior pushed him to act, warning that 2018 would bring changes that might close the window for good.

Taking that advice, Elliott thanked Junior for the nudge and reached out to Rick Hendrick. The request eventually landed with Richard Petty, who still owned the number. The King stepped aside willingly, saying they weren’t using it and recognizing the weight of its family ties. Petty felt it would be fitting for Elliott to carry it forward.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Dale Jr. laid out his side. He said Elliott hesitated because he didn’t want to let down Hendrick or Jeff Gordon by abandoning the No. 24, even though his heart leaned toward the 9. Junior admitted he pitched the idea to Hendrick himself, noting that Byron was a natural successor to Gordon’s number.

“I went to Chase and I just said, ‘Hey man! If you wanted to change, you better do it soon. You’re building some equity with this 24, but it’s not too late to change and it not be like a, kind of a awkward thing.’ So, he’s like, ‘Oh, no. I ain’t going to ask for that. I’m okay.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, would you want to?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I would, but I’m okay.’”

Junior further recalled how he then approached Hendrick directly.

“I went to Rick and I said, ‘Rick. Man… I got an idea… Elliot in the number 9 is a big win for everybody… This would be insane. The fans would love this- Chase in the number nine and for him to get this done now and be able to hopefully run the next 20 years with this number racking up more equity in the number and the history of the number.’ So he’s like he’s like ‘I’d be fine with that.’”

Dale Jr. then called Elliott back, telling him Hendrick was open but that he needed to step up and make it happen. “I knew down in there somewhere that that’s really truly what he wanted, but he didn’t want to disappoint Jeff and Rick, and I think for me, the number (24) fits Byron,” Junior explained.

The No. 9 has passed through many hands, Len Brown, Frank Luptow, Joe Weatherly, Roy Tyner, and Pete Hamilton, but it was Bill Elliott who made it legendary with 36 wins over 14 years. Chase began his Cup career in Gordon’s No. 24 but has since made his own legacy in the number his father made famous.

Since taking over the No. 9, Elliott has tallied 20 Cup wins, including his first career victory, and won the 2020 championship. Driving the same number his father carried to glory remains a milestone for Elliott, and its significance endures every time he straps in.