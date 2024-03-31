Denny Hamlin Predicts NASCAR Reaching New Heights Through Sports Betting

With the usher of sports betting, the future of the sports industry is indeed bright, especially when technology and social media play enormous roles in shaping the prospects of the same. Due to the dynamic nature of legalized sports betting, different international leagues like the NBA and the NFL have heavily benefited from it. Needless to say, even NASCAR could do the same, and Denny Hamlin firmly believes in that possibility.

During the pre-race media availability at Richmond Raceway, Hamlin expressed his ideas about this form of gambling. “There’s certainly positives for the sport on it,” he said. “If you look at most sports fans that watch any given game, usually it’s because they have some sort of action on it. You only have one home team or one favorite team that you root for.”

“There’s dozens of other games going on and this is talking about other leagues…so, when you’re sitting at home and you’re checking to see what game is on, most likely it’s not your favorite team so how are you gonna have an invested interest in those other teams that you’re watching? it’s through sports betting,” he added.

The #11 driver has always been vocal in advocating for the changes that NASCAR needs to make in order to excel as a sport. And this time around, he opened up about what he felt NASCAR should change when the second season of “NASCAR: Full Speed” comes out on Netflix.

Denny Hamlin voices his suggestions for NASCAR’s Netflix Series

One thing is certain about the Netflix five-part docuseries; it has indeed kept the fans wanting more. But what can the fans expect from the second season of this show? New drivers perhaps. However, Denny Hamlin suggested a trajectory of action that is entirely different from what the directors followed while filming the first season.

“We didn’t see what makes those cars go around in circles and what makes this driver better than the other or what makes this car better than the other,” he said. “I think those are important stories to tell because, at a basic level, I think they hit all the marks really well.”

Hamlin feels like the first season covered the personal aspect of the drivers more than it did the technical aspects of the sport as a whole. He doesn’t have a problem with NASCAR illuminating the personal lives of the drivers at all, but he considers the technical side of things an important story to tell because indeed, so much goes into getting a car race ready.