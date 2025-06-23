Denny Hamlin Thinks Carl Edwards “Is Having Second Thoughts” Watching JGR Thrive in NASCAR

Jul 1, 2016; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (L) and Carl Edwards (R) look on during qualifying for the Coke Zero 400 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin and Carl Edwards have followed remarkably parallel paths in their NASCAR careers. Both are regarded as two of the most consistent drivers to ever compete at the Cup level. Edwards amassed 28 victories in just 445 starts over a 13-year career, while Hamlin, still active, has collected 57 wins in 701 starts across 21 seasons. A notable common thread is that both raced under the Joe Gibbs Racing banner.

Edwards drove the No. 19 JGR entry for only two seasons before stepping away in 2016, while Hamlin has remained loyal to the team throughout his entire Cup career. In Edwards’ final season, he secured a top-five finish in the standings and stepped away to focus on his family. Meanwhile, Hamlin has knocked on the door of a championship several times but has yet to close the deal.

Now, with Chase Briscoe behind the wheel of the No. 19 car — previously driven by Edwards and Martin Truex Jr. — and doing well in it, claiming a victory at Pocono in his rookie season with JGR, Hamlin believes Edwards may be rethinking his early exit. Speaking during a media scrum with Sports on Prime ahead of the Pocono race, Hamlin offered candid thoughts on how their careers and personalities compare.

“I think Carl maybe misses not keep going. I think he is having second thoughts of seeing the success we have had over the long sustained period of time, not being able to keep that thing going. I’ve no doubts he would have been as successful, if not way more successful than I was,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin went further, praising Edwards’ natural talent behind the wheel. “I believe he was way more talented naturally behind the wheel than I was. I know that because I got to be teammates with him, I got to see his talent in the same race car that I had. He was by far the hardest driver for me to match. So, it was great to spend time with him and kind of open up to people about what our thought process was,” Hamlin added.

“I can’t think of two people that might be so un-similar yet similar.” Don’t miss @dennyhamlin and Carl Edwards’ interview later today on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/KeCTDZbEUd — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 22, 2025

Just as Edwards’ priorities shifted with time, Hamlin acknowledged that his own have evolved as well. When the two spent time together navigating Pocono, Edwards asked if fatherhood and family life had reshaped Hamlin’s perspective, especially given he skipped the Mexico race to be with his partner Jordan Fish and their newborn son. Hamlin answered without hesitation: “100%.”

He also made clear that chasing a championship is no longer the be-all and end-all. He now places fatherhood and personal responsibility ahead of on-track glory. In fact, Hamlin wants to be a good dad while making sure that he is doing all the right things in the race car. “That’s just part of growing up,” he said.

Edwards echoed the sentiment, reflecting on his own decision to walk away. He admitted that it was difficult for those close to him to come to terms with a driver of championship caliber stepping away so early, but both he and Hamlin agreed: it was never just about the trophy. It has always been about embracing the process.