“That’s How She Makes Her Living”: Katherine Legge Receives Support from Former NASCAR Driver After Rockingham Disaster

Katherine Legge has come under the spotlight once again after racing at the Rockingham Speedway on Saturday. She started in the Xfinity Series for Joey Gase Motorsports and wrecked after completing only 49 laps. This doubled down on the criticisms that came after her ill-fated debut in the Cup Series at Phoenix last month.

Legge is a 44-year-old highly qualified racer. But her struggles at Phoenix first, and now at Rockingham, have caused many to question her preparedness for stock car racing. However, in what is bound to be a welcome breath of fresh air for her, Italian motorsports icon Max Papis has lent his voice of support to her case.

He spoke about her at length on a video posted on his X handle and put forward a key question to those who are critical of her. He asked, “They offer you a position where you know you might not be absolutely prepared for it. But that’s your job. Will you turn it down? I mean, that’s how she makes her living.”

Espresso with Max :

Rockingham and @katherinelegge in the Jam one more time pic.twitter.com/YVWPjns24i — Max Papis (@maxpapis) April 21, 2025

He went on to stress that he could provide a list of drivers who are less knowledgeable and skilled than her in the full-time field. Also, he contended that the one mistake that she made was making her debut in the Cup Series instead of the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series. He believes it is why she has come under a lot of scrutiny.

NASCAR to blame for Legge’s failures?

Papis added, “When I look at it… It’s more NASCAR, the sanctioning body, that should have clearer regulations on what you need to be part of the sport.” This is an argument put forward by many since Katherine Legge’s debut in Phoenix. The promotion is significantly volatile when it comes to deciding what qualifies outsiders to take part in a race.

From Denny Hamlin to Daniel Suarez, multiple drivers asked for stringent and solid rules in this matter. Suarez, notably, said, “I believe that she got set for failure. It doesn’t matter if you’re a great driver or a bad driver. Regardless of that, if you are thrown into one of the most difficult series in the world to be competitive, it’s just not fair. That was the way I saw it.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver was the one who suffered the most because of Legge’s incompetence in Phoenix. He was set to finish in the top-10 until she spun out and caught him in the accident. Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and other drivers reflected similar opinions. Hopefully, Legge will take support from their words and strive for better next time.