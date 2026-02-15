Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney Could Benefit the Most From NASCAR Moving to the Chase System

The playoff format that was in effect until 2025 was mainly criticized for one big reason: it didn’t reward consistency. There were some drivers who put in high-level performances week in and week out but missed out on the big price because of certain moments. Now, with the Chase format making a return, this ought to change and drivers like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney would be licking their lips.

Advertisement

For the past two seasons, the biggest credit given to Elliott was his consistency. While he did not win multiple races or perform at his absolute best, he was consistent enough to rank in the top cream of the points table. In 2026 this attribute might finally come to be of more use than just a praise without benefit.

In a recent episode of NASCAR: Inside The Race, veteran crew chief Steve Letarte and former driver Kyle Petty opined that Elliott would be one to watch out for this season. Letarte said, “I think Chase Elliott is a driver who races a little like his personality.

“He’s very respectful. He’s level-headed. He makes a lot of good decisions … Mr. Consistent last year. Alan [Gustafson] is so smart on top of the pit box. So, I think he would be the one I’d have circled, as I think the format suits him the best,” he added.

Letarte also believes Elliott performs at his absolute best when placed in abnormal situations. His ability to thrive under pressure has removed any doubt in the crew chief’s mind that Elliott would benefit the most from the Chase format. Petty joked that Letarte had stolen his answer, but then went on to explain his own perspective. Interestingly, he added another driver to the list.

Petty also believes Elliott would benefit the most from the Chase, but he backed Team Penske driver Blaney to perform well, too. He pointed to Blaney’s ability to grind out strong results on difficult days.

That said, it cannot be ignored that Blaney suffered multiple DNFs during the 2025 Cup Series season.

When pointed out, Petty defended Blaney, saying that the DNFs weren’t his fault. He added, “What happened to Blaney last year, you can’t put that on him. But I’m going to use that as an example. It was so bad last year. It’s got to get better this year. He’s not in the same league with Chase Elliot when it comes to Mr. Consistency. But I think he’s pretty good.”

The 2026 season begins on Sunday with the Daytona 500. It won’t be long before we see who among Elliott and Blaney is going to make the biggest use of the newness on the field.