Denny Hamlin’s Iconic “Hack” Rant Against Alex Bowman Trends After HMS Driver’s Timid Defense at Miami: “Really Cooked With This One”

Alex Bowman left Homestead-Miami Speedway cursing himself on Sunday. The #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver led the race with six laps to go when he crashed against the wall and surrendered his position to Kyle Larson. Larson went on to win the race by 1.205 seconds. Following the disappointment, the NASCAR community hasn’t been kind to Bowman.

Amid all this, Denny Hamlin’s iconic rant against Bowman from the 2021 Cup Series race at Martinsville has resurfaced and is making the rounds on the internet again. Hamlin was pissed off at the time since Bowman spun him out to win the race after a long-drawn battle between the two and didn’t hold back, calling the driver a “hack.”

“He’s just a hack. Just an absolute hack. He gets his a*s kicked by his teammates every week. He’s (expletive) terrible. He’s just terrible. He sees one opportunity, and he takes it. He didn’t want to race us there. We had a good, clean race. I moved up as high as I could on the racetrack to give him all the room I could, he still can’t drive,” an impassioned Hamlin had said.

Racing against the wall in Homestead-Miami is not an easy task. Larson is quite adept at it. But Bowman’s ability to hold his own and wreck caused fans to see the truth in Hamlin’s rant. One fan responded, “Denny really cooked with this one.”

Everyone can admit this is true, just imagine your driver saying it — Mason White (@WhiteMason71488) March 24, 2025

Another declared, “Point proven.” It is a fact that Hamlin would have had more to say after the race if Actions Detrimental existed back then. This led a fan to wish it did, “I wish his podcast existed then.” Another pointed out Bowman’s weak nerves by writing, “Bro hit the wall like 10 times in the last 15 laps.”

One good point to take out of this entire ordeal is that Bowman has realized his shortcomings. He admitted in his post-race interview that he choked and that his crew deserved better. He said, “I guess I choked that one away, for sure. I just kind of burned my stuff up … I hate that for this group. they deserve better than that. Just a couple of mistakes there.”

He’d started the race in pole position and led 43 laps before succumbing to this outcome. But otherwise, his performance through the first six races of the season has been remarkable. He has five top-10 finishes and one top-5 finish. Hopefully, a victory lane visit isn’t far off in his books.