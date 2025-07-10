Despite Being Called “Career Suicide,” Carson Hocevar Followed His Instincts to NASCAR’s Top Level

Carson Hocevar, 22, currently pilots the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports. He has finished as the runner-up twice this season so far and positioned himself as a strong contender for the win on several weekends. But getting to this level wasn’t an easy job.

Recently on Dale Jr. Download, Hocevar spoke about how he trumped the low confidence in him and his team over the last two years. Before he came along in 2024, Spire Motorsports was a mid-level team at best. Corey LaJoie was its star driver and he wasn’t getting them anywhere near Victory Lane.

Any young driver who was winning races in the Craftsman Truck Series would be overwhelmed at the thought of driving for a team like that in the Cup Series. But not Hocevar.

He told Dale Earnhardt Jr., “I had people really, really close to me and my family just be like, ‘Congrats, career suicide. Good job.’ I had people in my inner circle, really close to me that aren’t in that inner circle anymore, but they were just like, ‘Are you f***ing sure about this? You’re winning truck races and you’re going to do this?'”

Hocevar told himself on the face of all these questions that he would be able to pull off a good job if he really believed in himself. Getting to drive a car in the Cup Series, regardless of what team it belonged to, was the paramount goal. He had wanted to get to races on Sunday first and then figure out the rest of the complexities later. Safe to say, the gamble has worked wonders.

Has it been Hocevar who made the difference for Spire Motorsports?

Spire Motorsports has spent big dollars over the past couple of years. They signed Michael McDowell, bought a new race shop, and made plenty of other developments. But what did not change was the car or the personnel in the No. 77 team. In 2023, Ty Dillon was the team’s driver and he finished the season 33rd in points.

In 2024, Hocevar’s addition had an immediate effect. He secured multiple top-10 finishes and ended the year 21st in points. Admittedly, the goal in his first season with the team was to minimize car damages and secure a decent result. While he successfully reached that mark, those goals have changed this season.

Obtaining stage points, winning races, and making it to the playoffs are the boxes to tick now. His performances have been aimed toward those objectives. But regardless of whether he makes it to the postseason or not, it cannot be denied that Hocevar has carried Spire Motorsports to a level it hadn’t reached before signing him.