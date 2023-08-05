American Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Might Surprise NASCAR Fans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is recognized as the pace car driver before the start of the 103rd running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019. 103rd Runnning Of The Indy 500 At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday May 26 2019

Sneakers have become almost a cultural phenomenon at this point in time. From celebrities to athletes, almost everyone with a fashion sense has been obsessed with this type of footwear. While the emergence of sneakers may have come nearly a hundred years ago in England, today’s version has been popularized ever since Michael Jordan started selling his Air Jordan collection in collaboration with Nike.

Even looking at the NASCAR grid, almost every other driver, crew chief, and pit crew member is seen flaunting some or the other brand. But among all of the choices available in the market, which one of these happens to be the favorite of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spills details on his favorite sneakers



Recently, while speaking on his podcast, Junior received a fan question about his footwear choices. Junior then said, “Yeah, these are ASICS (Formerly, Onitsuka Tiger). They make a Mexico six or six (Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66) style shoes, what it’s called. I think it’s from, It’s a throw, it’s sort of a nod to soccer…”

“…But I mean, you see, I’m wearing different hats and T-shirts and all that. But I got a lot I got a lot of pair of ASICS. I haven’t been shopping for many of them here lately. But they’re kind of getting harder to find.”

“I don’t know if they’re making less of these or what they, I have got a bunch of these back home. I took some pictures one day I was gonna post it on social media, but… said that it will be a bad idea. Because I had like a bunch of ASICS. But anyways, Mike’s (Davis) rolling his eyes, so I’m glad I did post it. “

Junior explains his obsession with ASICS sneakers



Interestingly, the two-time Daytona 500 winner’s obsession with the Japanese shoe manufacturer began with a different style of shoes, ones that felt a similar way in terms of comfort. He added, “I’ve worn them forever. I don’t know. They’re very comfortable. I remember when I was in high school, getting a hold of a pair of wrestling shoes, and how comfortable those were. And they’re really similar to NASCAR driver’s shoes.”

“They’re very easy to wear, not much so and so they so I’ve gotten so accustomed to wearing those style of shoes. And this kind of reminds me of that. Easy to put on kickoff, and they come in so many different colors, which I always kind of liked to wear all kinds of different ones.”

Just like Nike, ASICS too is highly popular for its sneaker line, although not as widely seen as some of the Western brands such as Adidas, Nike, or others. It sure is an interesting choice for Junior to have sided with ASICS. Maybe sometime in the future, they could collaborate to create a sneaker line for Dale Junior. Now wouldn’t that be fascinating?