“I Would Love to Not Crash as Much”: Kyle Larson Makes Honest Admission on 2024 NASCAR Prospects

Hendrick Motorsports icon Kyle Larson is an extremely talented driver with immense driving prowess in the arena of NASCAR, dirt racing, and midget car racing. Arguably, he is the most versatile racer in NASCAR today. But there’s something that often stands in the Elk Grove native’s way to win races. And that is crashing out at the most crucial moments.

Last year, Larson won the playoff race at Darlington and locked himself into the round of 12. But at the next race at Homestead-Miami, he rammed straight into the sand barrels in an attempt to chase down the then-race leader, Ryan Blaney. Running second at that time, Larson later said that he didn’t expect Blaney to slow down that much and that early. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that if Larson could have avoided the crash, perhaps he could have snatched the lead away from Blaney and it could have led to an entirely different story.

This is exactly what Larson looks forward to improving. In an interview, the former Cup Series champion said, “I want to clean up all the areas where I kind of struggled last year and throughout my Cup career. I would love to not crash as much.”

The number 5 Chevy team needs to be more consistent as far as finishing races is concerned. Despite leading a total of 1127 laps, last year, Larson suffered DNFs in eight races, his most since 2019. “I pretty much lead the series in crashing, but I also lead the series in laps led,” admitted Larson.

“If we can maintain the good stuff with my style, but reign back a little bit and try to get to the checkered flag without crashing would be my main goal. When you can finish more races, you are going to have more opportunity to win and you are going to win more. I think that all compounds.”

A crash after a win; feat. Kyle Larson

There has also been an instance of the veteran racer crashing after he had already won a race. Surely, embarrassing, it happened back in January last year at Golden Isles Speedway in a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race. Luckily, he was able to laugh about it as he celebrated in the victory lane.

“I’m an idiot. I was way too excited, obviously, so I feel really bad that I tore up a perfectly good race car,” said Larson as he staggered to victory lane on his K&L Rumley Enterprises Longhorn Chassis, with its hood torn off, its sheet metal bent and tires, flattened out.

With just three laps to go, the Californian took a wide sweep around Ricky Thorton Jr. in the 50-lap main event and then went straight for the wall around turn 4. “That was very embarrassing. I don’t know what to say, but sorry,” he added. Funny story indeed. Moving forward, hopefully, 2024 is going to be a year where Larson makes fewer mistakes that have often sidelined him from potential wins throughout his career.