DETAILED: All the NASCAR Rule Changes for the 2026 Season

NASCAR has already implemented a series of substantial changes ahead of the 2026 season, touching nearly every aspect of the sport. Those adjustments include a reworked championship format, increased horsepower at select tracks, settlement of the antitrust lawsuit with improved revenue sharing for teams, the move toward permanent charters, and the removal of Steve Phelps following leaked messages during the lawsuit proceedings that contained derogatory remarks about Richard Childress.

While those steps primarily addressed structural, financial, and competitive balance concerns for teams and drivers, NASCAR has now finalized several on-track rulebook updates that competitors must follow moving forward, finally addressing the competition side of the sport.

These rule changes will not be limited to the NASCAR Cup Series alone. They will also apply to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. The following are the highlights of the changes going into effect this year.

New OEM Provisional

To assist with the introduction of a new manufacturer into national series competition, such as RAM’s entry into the Truck Series, NASCAR has approved additional flexibility on the starting grid. For the first three events, up to four extra grid positions, slots 37 through 40, may be assigned to a new OEM vehicle based on speeds recorded in the first qualifying round if that vehicle does not otherwise earn a starting position. The measure is taken to ease the transition period for new manufacturers as they integrate into the competition.

Revised Lug Nut Penalties in the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR has also revised lug nut penalties in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Craftsman Truck Series. The governance states that if 19 of 20 lug nuts are secure following a pit stop, the team will lose pit selection for the next race, but if only 18 lug nuts are secure, the penalty would escalate to a fine of $5,000 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and $2,500 in the Truck Series, along with a one-race suspension for a single crew member.

If only 17 safe and secure lug nuts are found on a car, the penalty increases to $10,000 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, with suspension for two crew members. Truck Series teams recieve $5,000 in fines for the same offence, with two crew members bound to be sidelined for a single race. A more severe violation, defined as four missing lug nuts, will result in race disqualification in both series. Previously, penalties began with a single missing lug nut and could include crew chief suspensions. The updated framework aims to improve consistency across divisions and simplify enforcement.

Fastest Lap Award eligibility in the Cup Series

Eligibility for the Xfinity Fastest Lap Award in the Cup Series has also been clarified. Once a car enters the garage during a race, it becomes ineligible to record the fastest lap. Any fastest lap posted before entering the garage will still count. Drivers may still earn fastest-lap credit if the lap is recorded before garage entry or if repairs are completed in the pit stall, though teams are limited to seven minutes of repairs before being required to move to the Cup garage.

Minimum age of eligibility in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR has lowered the minimum age to compete on tracks measuring 1.25 miles or shorter to 17 years old. This adjustment places the series between the Truck Series minimum of 16 and the Cup Series requirement of 18.

Junior Series eligibility for Cup drivers

NASCAR has also modified participation limits for Cup drivers in the junior series. Drivers from the top tier will be barred from competing in the final eight or nine races of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season and the final seven Truck Series events. However, drivers from the top tier can now participate in the regular season finale of each of the junior categories, which was not the case before.

Waiver Implications

Finally, NASCAR clarified waiver implications. If a waiver is granted for reasons other than a NASCAR-initiated or approved absence (like a one-race suspension), the driver will begin The Chase with 2,000 points, or 2,020 and 2,030 points in the Craftsman Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, respectively.