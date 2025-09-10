mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Predicts How Connor Zilisch Will Perform In His Rookie Season in the Cup Next Year

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles for a photo with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch (88) on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after winning the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Image credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch is storming through his rookie Xfinity campaign and will take the Cup Series leap next year. While fans and veterans like Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have voiced confidence in his ability, Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes the Cup Series will present a steep learning curve.

Unlike the Xfinity Series, where Zilisch has won nine races already in 26 starts, Dale Jr. predicts that Zilisch will struggle at first in the Next Gen car, but once he masters the nuances like dirty air, brushing the wall, and working through repairs, he sees the 19-year-old thriving.

As Dale Jr. explained, “I think he’ll be midpack a lot… Trackhouse has this sort of hot and cold vibe. They run the 600 fastest car there by far and then disappear for a while. We’ll see you in a month.

“Now they obviously have good speed at the road courses, and I think that since SVG’s there and kind of understands and is getting better at making the Next Gen car what it needs to be.”

With Shane van Gisbergen now experienced enough to identify what the car requires, Zilisch stands to benefit from joining at the right time. Both drivers excel on road courses, and Dale Jr. sees that as Zilisch’s best shot early.

Dale Jr. continued, “Connor, then, too, can start to improve on the car. So, wouldn’t be surprised if Connor battles for a win at a road course. I think that’s not stepping out of bounds. But everywhere else, he’s learning an entirely new car.”

Several drivers have shone in the Xfinity Series only to hit a wall when moving up to Cup. Noah Gragson is the latest case in point. Between 2019 and 2022, he stacked up 13 wins in just four full-time Xfinity seasons, including eight wins and a runner-up finish in his final year. Yet in two Cup seasons, he has managed only three top-five finishes.

That’s why Junior stressed the importance of patience. Just as Chase Briscoe found his footing at Joe Gibbs Racing after learning the Next Gen car without piling up mistakes, Zilisch must brace himself for “rough” waters in year one before smoother sailing arrives.

