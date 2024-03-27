HMS’ Alex Bowman Wants More of the Denny Hamlin-Kyle Larson Rivalry in NASCAR

With three top-five finishes in the season’s first six races, Alex Bowman is off to a solid start in 2024. In last Sunday’s race at COTA, he came in at a commendable 4th place and was one of the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the leading line. Post his weekend heroics, he appeared for an interview with heavy.com and provided his take on on-track rivalries.

Though the #48 driver would like to distance himself from controversies with fellow drivers, he doesn’t have an issue being a spectator in someone else’s troubles. He said, “Yeah, I don’t really like being in them. I’m not a very confrontational person, but, yeah, I’m here for the tea, I guess. I enjoy it sometimes.”

Continuing which possible rivalry he thought would stir up fans and be the most intriguing to watch, he offered up two of his fellow drivers. The first was Joe Gibbs Racing superstar, Denny Hamlin, and the second, was his teammate, Kyle Larson. “I mean, Denny would have to be one of them, right?” he said.

“Like he really embraces that role really well. He’s in a place in his career where he is able to be super outspoken and not really pay for it like a lot of others would. You know, I think him and his best friend Kyle (Larson). I think that’d be pretty entertaining.” Taking a look at the issues between Larson and Hamlin in recent times, Bowman’s choices do not appear to be very random.

The 2023 rivalry between frenemies Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson

The off-track friends Larson and Hamlin had quite a few run-ins with each other in the 2023 season. In the final lap of the spring race in the Kansas Speedway, Hamlin forced Larson into the wall and took the victory for himself. A few months later, he, once again, squeezed Larson into the barrier in Pocono late in the race.

Though Larson tried hitting back, Hamlin went on to grab the victory. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was left utterly frustrated at the lack of respect that he’d been shown by Hamlin. The heated tension between the duo resulted in their competitiveness being voted the best rivalry in the 2023 Fan Choice Awards.

Though neither has since been involved in trouble with the other, their individual goals could collide as the season progresses. In such a scenario, Bowman’s wish could become a reality. The next Cup Series race will be in Richmond over the coming weekend.