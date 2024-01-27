Do NASCAR Teams Like Joe Gibbs Racing Have Seasonal/Part-Time Employees?

Joe Gibbs Racing is one of the winningest teams in the arena of NASCAR today. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people would want to work on their payroll. On that note, someone asked the team president Dave Alpern if the Toyota team offered seasonal jobs, to which the answer was straight and to the point.

Alpern explained that, unlike other sports, the regular season that NASCAR has is nine months long. Hence, the employees at Joe Gibbs Racing do not get a lot of time away from work, which is true even during the offseason. “Unlike some places that may have huge lag times there’s always work to be done and during the short offseason that we have, most everybody is preparing for the next season,” he added.

Nevertheless, he did mention that there are a handful of part-time positions in Coach Gibbs’ garage, but none of them are seasonal. He stated, “Most of our folks are full-time and not seasonal.”

Joe Gibbs Racing releases summer internship opportunities for 2024

Even though JGR doesn’t have seasonal jobs, they do offer internships to the candidates who are interested in working with them. The team recently launched its 2024 summer internship program that will accommodate interested individuals from the beginning of June till mid-August. Meant only for college or university students, these internships will also fetch them credits through their respective institutions.

Although most of the training sessions will be conducted at the Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, NC, certain positions will need the interns to travel to NASCAR racing events. A huge plus for young motorsport enthusiasts indeed!

The internships that JGR is currently offering are in the fields of social/digital media, aerodynamics engineering, human performance, vehicle production & vehicle metrology, licensing/retail, and sponsorship sales department. In order to apply, resumes need to be sent to careers@joegibbsracing.com with the subject being the title of the internship that one seeks.