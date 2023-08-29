“That’s Just Typical Tony”: Kevin Harvick Looks Back on Cherished Memory With Tony Stewart

The end of this season is going to be an emotional one for many Kevin Harvick fans after he retires from racing. Throughout the years we have witnessed several interesting moments in Harvick’s life and career on the race track. And of the many such moments, some of them have been with his former teammate, and current team boss, Tony Stewart.

Recently, Stewart Haas Racing put out a video on their social media feed, where Harvick was shown a photograph of him and Smoke together. The 2014 Cup Series champion, then explained the image and shared a few details about their long-lived and cherished friendship.

Kevin Harvick talks about his treasured relationship with Tony Stewart



Looking at the picture, Harvick said, “That had to be the drivers meeting somewhere. That was pretty much how it went though.” The image presented showcased both drivers seated together, but Stewart had put on a silly face staring into the camera, while Harvick just smiled looking forward.

Harvick then asked who had taken that specific picture. The team responded that it was taken off the internet and were not aware of the photographer. Harvick then humorously stated, “The internet owns this picture.”

Later on, he went on to describe the image and the relationship he shared with Stewart. He added, “Well, that’s just typical Tony. Always the entertainment, keeping things real and light.”

Someone behind the camera then asked if that image described their friendship. Harvick responded, “Yeah, pretty much. That’s pretty much how it goes. He always finds something entertaining and I’m the serious one. He used to always tell Eddie and I, he’s like, ‘You guys just go somewhere else. You guys go to talk business somewhere else. I don’t want to be a part of it. He’d get tired of hearing what we were scheming up.”

What will Harvick do after his retirement?



Thinking that Harvick would be free after his due retirement at the end of the year just isn’t true. In fact, he has quite a lot of things lined up for him. First and foremost would be paying closer attention to his son Keelan’s racing career in the European Karting scene. Aside from that he would also join in the broadcasting booth for FOX Sports next season.

Furthermore, Harvick also owns the KHI Management company which focuses on representing athletes and celebrities across various domains, such as sports, media, and music.

Moreover, he also owns the CARS TOUR series along with Dale Earnhardr Jr. and several others. Therefore, one could assume that in retirement Harvick would continue being as busy as ever.