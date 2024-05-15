Does Chris Buescher Need to Change His Racing Approach Amidst Two Near-Misses at NASCAR Victory?

Chris Buescher is one driver who will not look back fondly on his past two weekends racing in the sport. The NASCAR Cup Series full-timer has been receiving the shorter end of the stick after losing out to Kyle Larson in the sport’s closest finish to date at Kansas Speedway.

The second instance of less-than-optimal luck for Buescher came around last weekend as the 31-year-old battled with fellow driver Tyler Reddick along with his boss at RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski. The final few laps of the 2024 Goodyear 400 saw Buescher lead the 293-lap-long event when the 23XI Racing driver drove to his inside with momentum. Ultimately both drivers banged doors while washing up into the outside wall at ‘The Lady in Black’.

The results triggered the NASCAR fraternity to speak on how Buescher might need to tweak his approach to racing in the sport, hinting at a ramp-up in aggressiveness on the track.

While the photo finish at Kansas Speedway can be chalked down to pure luck between the RFK Racing driver and his peer from Hendrick Motorsports, the incident between Reddick and himself last Sunday allowed the Texas native to set a precedent for himself.

Buescher did so with a heated exchange of words on pit road as the race ended, only to be diffused by an apologetic Reddick. The #17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver might need a slight tweak in attitude going forward considering his playoff hopes this season. However, Buescher’s nine-year-long presence in the sport and four wins to his name during the Next Gen era, are greater than past champion Ryan Blaney’s tally advocates otherwise.

Brad Keselowski backs Chris Buescher’s approach to racing in NASCAR

Brad Keselowski does not seem to agree with Chris Buescher changing his approach to racing in NASCAR.

The RFK Racing co-owner and full-time driver in the Cup Series recently spoke about the same in a press conference after winning last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway and said, “Chris has his style and it has worked really well for him. I don’t think he needs to change a thing about what he does. Might not have worked out today but there’s other days where it works for him and makes him special.”

It remains to be seen what Chris Buescher makes of this chatter surrounding his style of racing in NASCAR. Meanwhile, the sport heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race this Sunday.