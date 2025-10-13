mobile app bar

“If I Wrecked, I Wrecked”: Denny Hamlin’s Defining Pass On Kyle Larson Brings the Elation of His 60th NASCAR Win

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oct 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates his victory following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oct 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates his victory following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin shed tears of joy, while Kyle Larson gave his rival the proverbial pat on the back. That’s how the final laps of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race in Las Vegas—the first of three races in the Round of Eight semifinals—played out. It was practically an emotional lovefest.

“Yes, no doubt,” Hamlin said of the ending to his 60th career Cup victory. “I mean, what you saw, that was going on for the last three laps. I did say a prayer into [turn] three with two to go for no caution. I try not to ask for prayers for things that really don’t matter, like competition [he said with a smile]. I needed to see this one through all the way. So I borrowed, asked for a favor on this one.”

Not only was God a Denny Hamlin fan, apparently, so too was runner-up Larson. “He nailed the bottom behind me,” Larson said of Hamlin just before the No. 11 passed for the win. “He got to my inside, and it was kind of over from there.”

“He did an awesome job there. He got up on the wheel there. I felt like I was up on the wheel and he did a real good job. I tried to take his line away in [turns] three and four, and he got to my outside. Rarely do you see Denny do that, and he did a great job. Hats off to him.”

Hamlin basically won the race by feel, so to speak. He didn’t have to think or strategize what needed to be done. He knew where he was on the track, where Larson was, and most importantly, what needed to be done to overtake Larson and steal the win away. He admitted he didn’t think about what he needed to do. It all just came naturally.

“I don’t remember a whole lot about it,” Hamlin said. “This reminds me a ton of my 2016 Daytona 500 [his first of three wins in the Great American Race], where I didn’t do a whole lot. I had to go back and watch it to figure out what did I do. This was very, very similar.

“I just knew that I needed to make speed, I needed to position myself. I thought it was going to be a monumental task getting by Larson on the same tires. I hadn’t been faster than him on the short run all day. But I just went for it. If I wrecked, I wrecked,” he added.

But Hamlin didn’t wreck; he earned the milestone 60th win of his career, his Cup-dominating sixth win of the season, and while he may not have run a perfect race, he definitely had a perfect ending. “You never know when these opportunities will come up again,” Hamlin said. “I found a way to make speed when I needed to. It’s super gratifying.” Now that kind of passion for competition is certainly something one can enjoy.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these