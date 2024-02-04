Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sheds Light on “Insurance Salesman” Joey Logano’s Dual Personality

The Netflix-NASCAR docuseries Full Speed has been throwing light on many different aspects of NASCAR stars who made it into the playoffs last year. Former champion Joey Logano too was covered extensively on the show, leading to his dual nature being noted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the narrators.

Dale Jr. said in Episode 2, “Take him out of the race car, Monday to Friday, and you would not think he is a race car driver. You’d think he was an insurance salesman or something. But when he gets behind the wheel, he turns into something else.” Logano is largely known for his aggressive style of driving on the track and has backed the same up with two Cup Series championships.

He acknowledged that his attitude does not sit well with many people and said, “That was my advantage. That’s what set me apart.” He continued, “I don’t care about making friends at the race track. I don’t want to be friends with any of them. I want to win and I will do it at all costs.” Quite contradictorily, as Dale Jr. noted, Logano has a carefree attitude outside the race track.

Joey Logano’s tryst with Netflix and the outcome of Full Speed

Logano was one of the strongest critics of Netflix at the onset of the Full Speed shoot. He had expressed concerns over privacy and the platform’s editing rights. However, now that the show has aired and he has watched it, Logano’s opinions have turned around. The only regret that the champion has is that Netflix did not partner with NASCAR earlier.

Talking to the press after the Clash at the Coliseum on Saturday, he heaped praise on the show, saying, “I wish they did it one year sooner… I had a hard time after the second episode watching myself get knocked out of the playoffs again, and I came to a point I couldn’t watch it anymore. But I will say it is a huge win for the sport, for sure.”

Other stars including Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin have praised Netflix for its accuracy in portraying the drivers. Logano must certainly be relieved that his fears over words and actions being twisted have not ended up being a reality.