Does LeBron James Have A Stake In NASCAR? NBA Star’s Ownership Status Explored

It is common knowledge in the NASCAR world that Michael Jordan is a co-owner of 23XI Racing. The racing organization has been active since 2021 and fields cars for Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Jordan is often found at the race shop and at race tracks to express his support to them. But what isn’t common knowledge is that another NBA superstar also holds a stake in a Cup Series team.

Los Angeles Lakers hero LeBron James serves as a minority owner in the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), an ownership entity based in Massachusetts. FSG has holdings in the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, the English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and NASCAR’s RFK Racing alongside other such teams. It co-owns RFK Racing along with Jack Roush and Brad Keselowski.

Roush originally founded the team as Roush Racing. John Henry, the owner of FSG, bought a 50% stake and renamed it Roush Fenway Racing in 2007. When Keselowski got into the mix in 2021, it was again renamed and the driver’s surname was added to the wall. Despite the authority that James has in this team, as minor as it may be, he doesn’t display it too often.

This could be because he is still an active player in the NBA. However, he did express his support earlier this year by responding to a tweet from the racing outfit. The LeBron James Foundation was also featured in the design of the team’s #17 car in 2022. The revelation of his involvement in racing leaves one hoping that he will be seen alongside Jordan on pit road someday.

How are the racing teams of Michael Jordan and LeBron James faring in 2024?

Both the icons saw one driver from their respective teams advance into the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. Reddick did so for 23XI Racing and has now advanced to the Round of 12. He most recently finished 20th at Bristol. For RFK Racing, Keselowski himself made the 16-driver cut as Chris Buescher fell through the lines. He has now been eliminated after Bristol and will not proceed to the subsequent postseason rounds.

As things stand, Jordan holds higher ground and has a good chance of seeing his team race for the title in Phoenix. Maybe RFK Racing could do better should James be as actively involved as his counterpart is in racing. Interestingly, it is not just these two from the NBA who are involved in the sport.

Brad Daugherty retired from the NBA after eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is now a NASCAR analyst and the co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing. He fields the #47 car for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the 2023 Daytona 500 winner.