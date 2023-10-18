“Don’t Give Me a Load of S**t”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Backlash Post Kyle Larson’s Final 4 Entry

Earlier this year, and more recently ahead of the first race of the Round of 8, Dale Earnhardt Jr. omitted Kyle Larson from his final 4 predictions. Of course, Larson ended up winning the race in Las Vegas and became the first driver into this year’s Championship 4 round, something for which Junior received backlash on social media.

However, the NASCAR Hall of Famer is neither taking any criticisms from anyone nor is he changing his prediction for this year’s Cup champion. In fact, Junior argued on his podcast that no one should be allowed to make convenient changes to their predictions.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t taking ‘s**t’ despite his prediction being wrong

During the recent episode of his podcast show, Junior reacted to Kyle Larson making the final 4 with his win in Vegas and how, because of that, he is “getting a lot of s**t.” “Here’s the deal, this is so convenient for everybody else. You get to just kinda decide who your Championship 4 is on a whim. And I can ask you a minute later and you can give me a whole different set of answers,” Junior said.

“But me, you know what, I don’t think you’re allowed to change. I picked my Championship 4 many, many months ago.”

Earnhardt claimed he is going to stick to his decision, that he won’t look at the results and go, “‘Oh, well s**t, I better change it,'” because now he has a different opinion. “If you’ve got a different opinion then it’s fine. But don’t give me a load of s**t that I didn’t pick Larson because my 4 was way back. I’m not looking off the most recent results,” he added.

Junior sticking to his prediction for the champion

Earnhardt further admitted that he was wrong to not pick Kyle Larson to make it past the Round of 8 considering the schedule. “I think I did not take into consideration how good he is at those racetracks,” he said. “So a little bit of oversight there.”

Having said that, he pointed to the other seven “damn good” drivers in this round, arguing that Kyle Larson being a unanimous decision for the final 4 on everyone’s ballot isn’t that obvious of an idea. With that said, Earnhardt emphasized his argument about predictions not being allowed to change. “I picked my 4 many months ago and I don’t believe you should be allowed to adjust and change. If you’re wrong, your a** is wrong,” he said as he reminded everyone that he is backing Ryan Blaney to win the championship.

And even though the Penske driver may not be running like a champion right now, he isn’t changing his vote.