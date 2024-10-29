“Sending Continued Prayers”: NASCAR Faithful Heartbroken at Hurricane Helene Aftermath Post by Rescue Hero

It is a common trend among entertainment and sports celebrities to temporarily support the community, when it is at a low point, for the sake of PR clout or immediate personal gratification. Such efforts don’t solve core issues or provide any kind of valuable long-term relief for those affected. Fortunately, NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle is a better person than that.

The 54-year-old was actively involved in providing support for the victims of Hurricane Helene throughout this month. He used his personal helicopter to rescue stranded people and to supply materials for those unreachable via road. Many others were inspired by his actions and followed his path. This led to him receiving country-wide acclaim and praise.

While the affected regions are far beyond the worst, he is still on the ground helping out wherever he can. He recently shared a post on X to share a touching observation he made when in Swannanoa. He wrote about how the local community was supporting each other with no expectations and added, “Seeing the devastation a month later was just as shocking as seeing it the day after.”

Stopped by Swannanoa tonight and grabbed a chili cheese hotdog at Blunt Pretzels and watched the community support one another. There was no cost and everyone was volunteering their time and supplies for the locals. Seeing the devastation a month later was just as shocking as… pic.twitter.com/6K6UD5fFog — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 29, 2024

He also put up another post with a video of how the displaced people were staying in campers arranged with funds raised by local organizations. North Carolina was one of the hardest hit regions by the hurricane. Biffle’s revelations have made it clear that it is going to be some time before things are back on track. Until then, his and the support of his colleagues from NASCAR will most likely continue.

The fandom reacts to Biffle’s continued work to help those affected

The former driver’s followers were quick to share their emotions with him in response to his post. One wrote, “Man it broke my heart to drive through there yesterday. I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been here since 2004.“ Swannanoa faced severe devastation from the hurricane.

Local fire chief Anthony Penland said last month in the midst of it all, “There goes the history of Swannanoa right there. Our history is gone.” His words ring a terrible echo to this day. Another fan added, “It is truly a blessing all you have done for WNC.” Yet another said, “Sending continued prayers”.

One more follower who was impressed with Biffle’s efforts wrote, “Thank you Sir for everything that you have done to help these amazing Appalachian people. God bless all who are helping and God bless the survivors.” The hopes, wishes, and prayers of many more flooded his comment box and continue to do so.