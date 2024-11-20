“Drinking Beer Without Me”: Why Kenny Wallace Left Fox Sports Duty as a NASCAR Analyst

After retiring from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the former driver transitioned into a three-year stint as a Fox analyst before deciding to hang up the microphone and dive back into full-time dirt racing. In a 2022 video, Wallace candidly shared his reasons for stepping away from broadcasting.

In the video, he expressed his gratitude towards his supervisors, Eric Shanks, Jacob Allman, and Steve Craddick. However, Wallace revealed the toll that constant travel took on him, noting that from Thursday through Sunday, his life revolved around being on the road and staying in hotel rooms. He stated:

“It was getting to be a really shitty life. My wife was having a good time in the casinos without me here in St Louis; my friends Kenny Schrader and everybody were racing dirt cars on the weekends till midnight one in the morning drinking beer without me. And there I was laid up in the hotel rooms at those NASCAR tracks every weekend having no fun.”

Wallace also disclosed another significant factor that influenced his decision to leave broadcasting during a conversation with The Athletic. He expressed a strong dislike for airports, opining that the more one goes to the airport, the angrier they get.

“I cannot stand the airport. It’s filth. It’s a bunch of people who want their space, and you’re not going to get it because you’re all piled on top of each other,” he said.

He explained that the constant travel required in his role as a Fox Sports analyst left him perpetually frustrated, particularly the time spent at airports. Fed up with the stress and the crowds, he opted to pursue full-time dirt racing instead, seeking a change of pace from the weekly grind of air travel.

Wallace opens up the less glamorous side of dirt racing

Despite stepping away from a potentially more lucrative career in broadcasting, Wallace has embraced the gritty world of dirt racing, which doesn’t promise the same financial rewards as NASCAR. He highlighted this stark reality by sharing a payout sheet from a grassroots event on social media.

The figures revealed were shocking for many; the winner of the event took home $1,500, while Wallace, who finished in third place, earned just $700. Competitors who finished from tenth place onward each received $500. Alongside the picture of the sheet, he commented, “I like to post interesting things. Here was our payout tonight.”

I like to post interesting things. Here was our payout tonight 😁 pic.twitter.com/1nOcIgnRGJ — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) November 17, 2024

Given these revelations, it’d be interesting to know how Wallace feels now about his decision to trade his broadcasting role for the often financially unrewarding dirt tracks.