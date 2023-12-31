“Drinks Them in the Morning”: Joey Logano’s Wife Once Revealed His Weird Shower Habit

August 23, 2014: Race winner Joey Logano(22) Penske Racing Shell/Pennzoil Ford Fusion with his fianc?, Brittany Backa before the Irwin Tools Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Joey Logano(22) Penske Racing Shell/Pennzoil Ford Fusion won the Irwin Tools Night Race in Bristol, Tn. AUTO: AUG 23 NASCAR Motorsport USA – Sprint Cup Series – Irwin Tools Night Race

It’s not uncommon for a person to be able to think better while sipping on a good cup of coffee. However, for Team Penske’s Joey Logano, the bathroom is the place where the best of his ideas are born. In an episode of NASCAR Racehub, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion shed light on who’s the messier one between him and his wife. Needless to say, it’s Logano. It was then that his wife Brittany dropped the bigger bomb.

“He keeps water bottles in the shower,” said Brittany Logano. “He drinks them in the morning. He’ll drink like, two or three and he’ll leave them in the shower empty. Tell me that’s not weird.”

The Ford icon wasn’t taking it anymore. He defended his unusual habit and explained that most of his thinking happens in the bathroom and that too, while taking a shower. Things just upped a notch when he revealed that he even sends out emails while taking a shower.

Having a water bottle in the shower helps Logano work and hydrate himself at the same time. Both Brittany and Czarniak started laughing when Logano exclaimed, “(It’s) two birds (and) one stone you know…”

Czarniak seemed scared when she asked if Logano would fill the water bottles from the shower itself. Thankfully for her, Logano stated that he wouldn’t cross that line.

Joey Logano and Brittany Logano are arguably one of the most famous couples in the arena of NASCAR. But what is the secret behind their splendid chemistry?

Joey Logano gets possessive when it comes to folding underwear

A couple that works together, stays together. That might not be a saying, but for the Loganos, it does work. Although it is Brittany who does the laundry, Joey Logano helps fold them. But he does not fold every piece of laundry that they have.

“Jeans, underwear, towels, socks”, admitted the #22 pilot. Logano stays away from the trouble of folding shirts, so he chooses to fold the simpler ones. However, he gets on high alarm when Brittany lays her hands on underwear. Logano shouts, “You’re touching underwear, stop! That’s what I do!”