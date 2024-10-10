“Call Them Shake & Bake”: NASCAR Fraternity Congratulates Chase Briscoe & Wife Marissa for Birthing Twins

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Chase Briscoe ( 14 Stewart Haas Racing HighPoint.com Lady in Black Ford) with wife Marissa and son Brooks pose for pictures prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington,SC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

The 2024 NASCAR season has been rewarding for Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe, who not only won his second Cup race of his career at Darlington Raceway to punch his ticket to the playoffs but has also celebrated a personal joy.

He and his wife, Marissa Briscoe, have just welcomed twins, marking a joyful expansion of their family right before the elimination race in the Round of 12.

Currently basking in the glow of new fatherhood, the 29-year-old cherishes his moments with his youngest members. He shared the joyous update with his followers by posting the first photos of his twins on Instagram, swaddled in pink and teal blue.

Topped with caps bearing the greeting “Hello World” cards, he captioned the post: ” Yesterday @marissabriscoe_ and I were able to bring two new blessings into our family. Meet Cooper Banks Briscoe & Collins Ivy Briscoe.”

Meanwhile, Briscoe’s comment section overflowed with warm congratulations from fans and fellow drivers. Riley Herbst, the #98 SHR Xfinity driver, chimed in with a simple, “Congrats!!” A curious fan asked, “Congratulations! Why did you call them Shake and Bake?” while another envisioned the excitement of his son, saying, “Congratulations to you and your wife, bet your son couldn’t wait to be a big brother.”

Another commenter humorously suggested alternative names based on Briscoe’s Cup racing achievements: “Missed opportunity for them to be named Darlington and Phoenix, after your two wins.” Yet another fan shared their joy, expressing, “So happy for you and the briscoe family! Congrats and soak it all in!”

Previewing Briscoe’s appearance at Charlotte Roval

As the Mitchell, Indiana native gets ready for the upcoming Charlotte Roval race, he brings an average season finish of 18.032, including one win, three top-5s, and nine top-10s.

Specifically at the Roval, Briscoe has had an average finish of 19.7 across three starts, with his strongest showing being a P9 from a P17 start in the fall of 2022.

Throughout the five playoff races this season, the #14 Ford Mustang driver has secured top-10 finishes at Watkins Glen and Bristol Motor Speedway. Not to mention, Briscoe also won at this very track in the Xfinity series back in 2018.

Currently positioned in P12 in the playoff standings with a deficit of 32 points, for now, the SHR driver is celebrating the recent arrival of his twins.

It will be intriguing to see whether the joyous life event provides additional motivation for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver as he strives to advance to the Round of 8.