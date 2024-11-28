mobile app bar

Everything to Know About the NASCAR Alumni Network Program

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) lead a restart during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

May 12, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) lead a restart during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Motorsport can never be a lifetime ambition. Drivers and other associated members in motor racing indeed have a shelf life. But what happens after that? NASCAR has had a longstanding legacy of fielding some of the most iconic men and women in America Stock Car racing, and their newly launched Alumni Network Program is a breath of fresh air in a sport where it’s very easy to forget legacies.

Launched earlier this year, the Alumni Network Program is open to former drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, team members, and other industry competitors — with a special focus on people who have at least 100 races under their belts. But what’s the idea behind it all?

It’s simple, it’s NASCAR’s way of appreciating the contributions of the ‘old timers‘ to the storied history of the organization. But more importantly, it’s a way for fans to rekindle their past inspirations with their heroes and for some new fans; to discover new legends.

Amber Wells, who is also responsible for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has been handed the reins of this initiative by the organization as the Executive Director of the NASCAR Alumni Network. “The relationships built in NASCAR are very special,” she said.

“We’ve seen tremendous fellowship in the connections rekindled through the NASCAR Hall of Fame and we want to extend that to all past competitors. Our hope is that this program will not just connect members with us, but also with former teammates and competitors,” concluded Wells.

In a nutshell, it’s a wholesome walk down memory lane for everyone involved. Rekindled friendships, reignited rivalries: reliving the good ol’ days. That said, it is also a move by NASCAR to recognize the contributions made by these people and bring them to the limelight once again when the sport’s popularity has reached meteoric heights.

The first event took place this year at the Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400 in May.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these