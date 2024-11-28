Everything to Know About the NASCAR Alumni Network Program

Motorsport can never be a lifetime ambition. Drivers and other associated members in motor racing indeed have a shelf life. But what happens after that? NASCAR has had a longstanding legacy of fielding some of the most iconic men and women in America Stock Car racing, and their newly launched Alumni Network Program is a breath of fresh air in a sport where it’s very easy to forget legacies.

Launched earlier this year, the Alumni Network Program is open to former drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, team members, and other industry competitors — with a special focus on people who have at least 100 races under their belts. But what’s the idea behind it all?

It’s simple, it’s NASCAR’s way of appreciating the contributions of the ‘old timers‘ to the storied history of the organization. But more importantly, it’s a way for fans to rekindle their past inspirations with their heroes and for some new fans; to discover new legends.

Amber Wells, who is also responsible for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has been handed the reins of this initiative by the organization as the Executive Director of the NASCAR Alumni Network. “The relationships built in NASCAR are very special,” she said.

“We’ve seen tremendous fellowship in the connections rekindled through the NASCAR Hall of Fame and we want to extend that to all past competitors. Our hope is that this program will not just connect members with us, but also with former teammates and competitors,” concluded Wells.

In a nutshell, it’s a wholesome walk down memory lane for everyone involved. Rekindled friendships, reignited rivalries: reliving the good ol’ days. That said, it is also a move by NASCAR to recognize the contributions made by these people and bring them to the limelight once again when the sport’s popularity has reached meteoric heights.

The first event took place this year at the Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400 in May.