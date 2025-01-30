“Elon Musk Made It”: Carson Hocevar’s 22nd Birthday Celebrations Involve Melting Ice in the Most Sketchy Way Possible

Carson Hocevar, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, is turning heads not only with his unique driving style but also with his unusual sense of humor. His 22nd birthday celebration was particularly memorable and perfectly illustrates his quirky character when he decided to use an interesting device to melt ice on his driveway and also light the candles on his birthday cake.

The device in question was a flamethrower he bought from eBay. The product known as ‘Not a Flamethrower’ was developed by Elon Musk and his ‘Boring Company’ a few years ago. Sharing the backstory, he remarked, “(I’ve had the idea since) a few years ago. ‘It’s Not a Flamethrower’ is what it’s called and Elon Musk made it. I was like, ‘I want something for my birthday,’ so I was going to get myself something.”

The story of @CarsonHocevar’s “It’s Not a Flamethrower” flamethrower purchase after trying to use a hammer, a lawnmower, and a hairdryer to melt ice on his driveway is priceless. 😂#NASCAR https://t.co/e7zsHpGFGs pic.twitter.com/DBEaCXVqFM — Seth Eggert (@SethEggert91) January 29, 2025

But the tale of the flamethrower doesn’t stop at birthday antics. Originally, Hocevar intended to use it as a practical tool to melt the ice blanketing his driveway, which was thwarting his truck’s ascent. Lacking conventional ice-melting tools or rock salt, his initial attempts with hammers, a lawnmower, and even a hair dryer proved futile. The flamethrower was his next, albeit unconventional, solution.

And then, the genesis of utilizing a flamethrower crystallized suddenly. Hocevar navigated his way to eBay and procured a ‘Not a Flamethrower’. Regrettably, due to shipping delays, it was delivered only after the ice had thawed. Consequently, upon its arrival, the Spire Motorsports #77 driver adapted its use to suit different requirements, apparently.

During his search on eBay for a ‘Not a Flamethrower’, Hocevar endeavored to secure a #77 to correspond with his racing number. Finding this impossible, he opted for the next feasible choice — a model bearing the Spire Motorsports identifier, #7,000.

In fact, not content with merely using the device for igniting birthday candles, Hocevar also harbored aspirations to showcase it during the team’s media day. Although this request was rebuffed, he humorously suggested that clauses pertaining to flamethrowers might well be incorporated into future agreements.