Kyle Busch Reveals How Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Carson Hocevar’s Fued Shapes His On-Track Approach

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during intros during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Apr 6, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during intros during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The ongoing feud between Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has taken on a life of its own, with tensions running so high that retaliation seems to be lurking around every corner. After Stenhouse’s blunt warning to Hocevar in Mexico, all eyes are on Pocono and the races that follow, as many suspect payback may be just around the corner.

Kyle Busch, who has traded paint and barbs with both drivers in the past, was asked if he saw their feud as a source of entertainment or something to think about. While admitting he will stay alert on track, Busch surprisingly showed a degree of sympathy for the Hyak Motorsports driver.

Discussing the situation during a media scrum, Busch said, “I guess just if you’re around them on the racetrack, then you just keep your eyes open for that time of payback.”

However, he added, “I can certainly sympathize with Stenhouse in the agony that he’s had over last few weeks. It kind of goes along with everybody. Frankly, we would have said the same thing about Stenhouse years ago, you know, so.”

 

At Atlanta earlier this year, Busch’s patience with Hocevar had clearly run dry. Over the radio, he unloaded, saying, “Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f—ing move ten times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole f—ing field, I’m over him. He’s a f—ing d—bag, I’m going to wreck his a—.”

But Busch’s frustration runs deeper than a single incident. Years ago, a young Hocevar, just 13 or 14 at the time, dumped Busch into the fence during a late model race at Michigan and never offered an apology. In Busch’s eyes, Hocevar hasn’t changed a bit.

On the flip side, Busch also has unfinished business with Stenhouse. Their rivalry boiled over last year at North Wilkesboro during the All-Star Race, when a move from Busch took Stenhouse out within the opening laps, leading to a post-race fistfight. Yet, despite their history, Busch appeared to side with Stenhouse when asked about Hocevar’s recent run-ins with the No. 47.

How Stenhouse responds to Busch’s unexpected show of support remains to be seen, but with tempers simmering and storylines colliding, Pocono may just be the next flashpoint in this growing storm.

