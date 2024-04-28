Erik Jones Health Update: Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR Driver’s Return to Racing

Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones suffered a crash during the Cup Series race in Talladega last Sunday. He underwent medical examinations over the course of the week after which it was revealed that he’d fractured his spine and will not be driving in Dover. Talking to the press on Saturday, team co-owner Jimmie Johnson revealed when Jones is expected to be back racing again.

He explained that the reinstatement process flows on a week-by-week basis with involvement from NASCAR and physicians. He said, “Being a driver and a competitor, and having injuries, I’d know where my head would be in trying to get in the car as soon as possible. I would assume it’s certainly a priority for Erik. We want him back as quickly as we can but as safely as possible.”

Despite the eagerness in wanting to put the #43 Toyota Camry XSE in the rightful hands, Johnson is mindful enough to wait until the driver is fully recovered. He assured the press that the team would be taking the right steps and put Jones back in the car only when he was truly ready.

Corey Heim takes over the #43 Legacy Motor Club Camry under the guidance of Jones

Though he won’t be in a car during Sunday’s race in Dover, Jones will be present on the track to assist in every way he can. Key among his responsibilities will be to guide his substitute driver, 21-year-old Corey Heim. The youngster has never driven a Next Gen car before and will be hoping to impress his higher-ups through the opportunity that has fallen on his lap.

Heim currently races in the Craftsman Truck Series full-time and in the Xfinity Series part-time. Admitting his nervousness to the press, he said, “I would be lying to you if I wasn’t a little nervous about it, because I’ve never sat in one of these cars before, but my job is to do the best I can for this 43 group until Erik comes back.”

Jones has already imparted valuable advice to Heim by asking him to control his self-expectations going into his debut. He noted that he had tried to go ahead and win his debut race – in Kansas – and ended up wrecking. With much less practice now before the main races, the challenge will be even greater for Heim than it was for Jones. Hopefully, the youngster will manage to hold his own.