Everything About Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick’s Team Member, Rick ‘Otis’ Hodges, Who Passed Away

The NASCAR world is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick “Otis” Hodges, a longtime hauler driver who worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick earlier in his career. Teams, drivers, and crew chiefs have confirmed his death and honored Hodges with heartfelt words, reflecting on the many memories he left behind.

Advertisement

Harvick worked closely with Hodges during his time driving the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, and together they won the 2014 Cup Series championship. Their crew chief at the time, Rodney Childers, also expressed his condolences.

The work of a NASCAR hauler driver often goes under the radar, but those within the teams deeply feel their impact. Hodges’ main responsibility was transporting the team’s entire car and equipment in the hauler, driving thousands of miles across the country to make sure everything arrived on time for the stars of the sport.

Otis, you meant the world to me and everyone on the 4 team. We made lots of trips to victory lane and sprayed a lot of beer over the years. You were such a special part of that. My boys loved you so much. Thank you buddy! We are going to miss you every day. pic.twitter.com/fLHo3eMTck — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) December 8, 2025

Hodges was the kind of person who made an impact in every room he entered. Originally working in the concrete business in North Carolina, he got the opportunity to become a NASCAR hauler driver in 2003 through a friend’s recommendation. That decision placed him directly in Dale Earnhardt Inc.’s iconic No. 8 garage, where Dale Jr. was the star attraction.

Hodges was put in charge of transporting the famous No. 8 Budweiser car, along with key equipment, tools, and other essential items to race venues across the country. The job kept him on the road more nights than at home. Still, all that work paid off quickly when Dale Jr. put together a memorable 2003 season on the track.

That year, Earnhardt Jr. finished third in the points standings with 4,815 points after winning at Phoenix and Talladega. He recorded 13 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 12.72. The season also included four DNFs and 1,046 laps led. When Stewart-Haas Racing rose to prominence in 2008, Hodges switched teams to work with Ryan Newman’s No. 39 car.

From there, he later moved on to work with Kevin Harvick. One of Hodges’ biggest and most critical responsibilities as a hauler driver was ensuring that the cars arrived at the racetrack in race-ready condition. By the time the crew unloaded the vehicle, he had already cleared weigh stations, dealt with breakdowns, and completed journeys that often stretched beyond 40 grueling hours.

The careers of both Dale Jr. and Harvick stand as a testament to just how skilled Hodges was at his craft, and he will be remembered for it forever.