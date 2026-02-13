Richard Childress Has Still Not Gotten Over the Personal Attacks Made on Him by NASCAR Executives

The 2025 NASCAR offseason was arguably one of the most exciting periods of off-track drama in recent history, and the saga surrounding the revelation of top NASCAR officials lambasting Richard Childress behind his back was among the biggest stories. The controversy centered on insulting text messages directed at one of the most iconic individuals in the sport’s history.

The messages, which put then-Commissioner Steve Phelps in hot water for calling Childress a “stupid redneck,” became public during the antitrust lawsuit between NASCAR and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Phelps was forced to resign from his position, and NASCAR may have hoped the issue was behind them.

Childress, however, has refused to move on.

The RCR team owner is a highly respected individual in motorsports. Powerful people like him don’t just forget such disrespect. That said, for now, , he understands that he must remain calm and composed for the sake of the sport.

Childress said in a recent interview with Fox8 WGHP, “I have spoken to the France family, and my goal right now is to help everyone come together and build a stronger NASCAR sport. As far as the personal damages that came at me, if I tell you what I think now, you will probably be bleeping me out.

“So, that is still to be carried on in the future. I am like an old elephant. I don’t forget,” he added.

That won’t let the officials involved in disparaging him rest easily. Further in the interview, Childress was asked if he would use the insults as a motivation to drive him through the season. Richard Childress Racing isn’t exactly one of the big dogs in the sport right now and has a lot of work to do. But the benefactor will find his inspiration to do better elsewhere and not from such slanders.

Childress continued, “I think the race fans get me fired up. They keep me excited. One of them guys called me a ‘redneck’. That’s a badge I will honorably wear. I have got a lot of race fans that are solid rednecks and I think you can’t forget what built the sport was the people back in the day standing up having a beer at the top of their cars. Cheering and screaming and hollering.”

The most difficult thing for him was restraining himself from saying words that would have been bleeped out. He showed immense restraint and generosity by not putting himself above the sport. If anything, this will only elevate his legacy as a true icon of stock car racing.