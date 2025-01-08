Everything About Dean Thompson, Sam Hunt Racing’s Latest Recruit in the Xfinity Series

The silly season has produced yet another noteworthy transfer in the Xfinity Series. 23-year-old Dean Thompson will gain promotion from the Craftsman Truck Series to pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in 2025. He served the last three seasons driving for Niece Motorsports and Tricon Garage.

A native of Anaheim, California, he secured two top-5 finishes across 70 races in his time driving trucks. Sam Hunt, his new benefactor, told the press, “We’re all excited to bring Dean into the SHR family to develop in the Xfinity Series full-time in 2025. He is extremely tough, has a great personality, and works hard behind the scenes to make the most of his opportunities.”

Interestingly, Thompson is only the second-ever driver in the team’s history to drive for it in a full-time capacity. Kaz Grala did it in 2023 before him. The team’s best results on record were secured by John Hunter Nemechek (third place, Richmond, 2021) and Corey Heim (third place, Iowa, 2024). In 2024, Thompson got behind the wheel of a Sam Hunt Racing car for two Xfinity Series races.

He finished 20th in Charlotte and 34th in Talladega. Thompson Pipe Group will serve as Thompson’s primary sponsor for the season. The young driver said in the wake of the announcement, “The team made me feel at home after the two races we shared last year. Everything clicked with us, and we are both in a spot where we could fulfill each other’s needs to help our growth as a race team and driver.”

Thompson’s journey to this point is rather intriguing. He began his driving career at the age of 5 and made his first stock car racing appearance at 16. He clinched the Irwindale Late Model Track Championship and the California State Title in 2020 to put himself on the map.

He transitioned to the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 after being named Southwest Tour Series Rookie of the Year. In ARCA Menards Series West, he started nine races and secured one top-5, two top-10, and two pole starts. It is expected that Sam Hunt Racing will be the ideal destination for him to transcend to a higher level.

The team made its debut after the 2019 season and has been a mainstay in the Xfinity Series since. Gradually gaining strength with each season, it collected four top-5 finishes in 2024 through 10 rotating drivers.