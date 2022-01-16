“I’ve always admired how he carries himself”: Jeffery Earnhardt set to compete for Sam Hunt Racing in multiple races in 2022

Jeffery Earnhardt will drive the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for multiple races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing.

Earnhardt brings his personal sponsor ‘ForeverLawn’, who will partner with Sam Hunt Racing for 2022. The 32-year old has competed in 131 races over nine years, having last taken part at the Xfinity Championship race in Phoenix last year.

The North Carolina Native has 217 NASCAR National Touring Series starts across the Cup, Xfinity and trucks. He also took part in the NASCAR‘s Pinty‘s and Euro Series, ARCA Menards East Series, and Rolex GrandAm Sports Car Series.

Sam Hunt Racing first took part in the Xfinity series in 2019 at the Homestead-Miami speedway. They qualified 15th in the first attempt, surprising many. In the 2020 season, the decision not to take part in the series full time as they aimed to develop their car for the future.

2021 was their first full season in the sport, and they ended it with two top 10 and nine top 15 finishes. Earnhardt re-joins the Toyota family and looks forward to contributing to SHR’s growth in NASCAR.

Jeffery Earnhardt’s race schedule is to be announced at a later date

Earnhardt said about his move to Sam Hunt Racing, “I‘m really excited to be back in the Toyota camp. My past experience with them was incredible, and they do a great job supporting their drivers.”

“Sam and I formed a nice friendship over the years, and I‘m impressed with what he‘s achieved in a short amount of time. I feel like we share the same work ethic, and both of us are working hard to achieve our dreams.”

“Having ForeverLawn in our corner is truly a gift. They have become my family, and our relationship extends well beyond racing. We have three like-minded parties working together towards a common goal. It‘s going to be an exciting year.”

Sam Hunt himself is looking forward to having Earnhardt on the team. The 28-year old owner also welcomes the sponsors his new driver brings to, as they continue pushing for more success. “Having Jeffrey join Sam Hunt Racing is really exciting for our entire team and the Toyota Racing family,” he said.

“Jeffrey is a great guy, and he‘s someone I‘ve always admired for how he carries himself on and off the track. He‘s a great person, and his sponsors at ForeverLawn match a lot of what SHR stands for. It‘s going to be a fun season with him and the ForeverLawn team, and we‘re excited to get to work.”