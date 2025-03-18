Everything About Michel Disdier, the French Racing Driver Making His NASCAR Return

NASCAR continues to broaden its international appeal, and following Mexican driver Daniel Suarez, French racer Michel Disdier is ready to re-enter the series. Although Disdier has previously competed in a handful of NASCAR events, his appearances have been confined to the Craftsman Truck Series. This season also, he marks his return to NASCAR’s Tier-3 Series at Homestead Miami after a seven-year break.

The Nice native will make his eagerly anticipated comeback at the Baptist Health 200 on March 21 at 8:00 PM ET, belting himself in the #67 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Freedom Racing Enterprises.

Disdier disclosed that his initial plan was to return earlier in the season at Daytona International Speedway, but preparations were delayed, necessitating additional time to ensure the team was fully equipped to re-emerge and overcome the disruptions caused by the COVID period.

Disdier began his motorsport career in motorcycle racing, yet he discovered an affinity for oval racing. His stint in the American stock car competition started in 2007.

However, it was not until 2014 that he made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut, becoming the first French competitor in NASCAR since Claude Ballot-Lena in the late 1970s.

Disdier’s first Truck Series race happened at Daytona International Speedway, where he drove the #7 Chevy for SS-GreenLight Racing to a 24th-place finish. Two years later, in 2016, he returned to Daytona for the Fresh From Florida 250 with the same team, improving to finish 11th.

His most recent NASCAR Truck appearance was in 2018 at Las Vegas, driving the #20 Chevy for Young’s Motorsports, where he secured a 19th place finish.

Michel’s racing portfolio extends beyond the NASCAR Truck Series, as he has participated in the ARCA Menards Series from 2008 to 2013 — in which his best finish came at Daytona in 2013 [P11] driving the #22 Dodge for Cunningham Motorsports — and the NASCAR Canada Series in 2007.

For his recent NASCAR comeback at Homestead Miami, Disdier orchestrated a crowdfunding campaign, amassing over 33,000 Euros to finance his re-entry. Expressing gratitude towards his Freedom Racing Enterprises boss, Spencer, Disdier voiced confidence in the potential of his #67 team.

He affirmed his conviction that their shared dedication and passion will not only yield commendable results in the current season but will also pave the way for future opportunities.