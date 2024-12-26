‘I See Them Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Cars’: NASCAR Fans Chime in as Kyle Busch & Family Share Christmas Celebrations

Kyle Busch and his family are renowned for their vibrant and creative celebrations across all holidays, from Halloween to Christmas. Even amidst a bustling dirt track off-season, the Busch family ensured this year remained unforgettable for their little ones.

Kyle took to Instagram to share a festive carousel of 14 images and videos featuring his wife Samantha, and their children, Brexton and Lennix. He captioned it: “Merry Christmas from our family to yours!! Jesus is the reason for the season! #HappyBirthdayJesus”

One of the videos posted showed Brexton excitedly talking about Max Verstappen’s die-cast car, while Lennix beamed over a new vanity box, mirroring her mother’s.

Busch fans were quick to flood the post with comments, sharing in the family’s holiday cheer.

Amidst a flurry of festive well-wishes, one fan cheered, “Merry Christmas Kyle! Caption is 100% true.”

While another amped up support for Busch‘s upcoming challenges, exclaiming, “Merry Christmas, let’s go win the Tulsa Shootout, Chili Bowl, and DAYTONA 500!!” Noticing the presents in the video, another fan noted, “I see them Verstappen and Pérez cars — good gift.”

Yet, amidst the holiday cheer, one fan’s concern stood out, questioning, “Why don’t I see any Rowdy Energy beverages, Kyle??”

What happened to Busch’s Energy beverages?

Earlier this year, Busch confirmed the discontinuation of Rowdy Energy via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). The brand was originally developed in collaboration with Jeff Church, co-founder of the organic drink brand Suja. The two-time Cup Series champion then fine-tuned the product’s recipe with input from his wife, Samantha, before introducing it to the market.

Beyond NASCAR, the brand had extended its reach, sponsoring Formula Drift driver Ken Gushi and securing naming rights for the Southern Super Series’ Rowdy Energy Twin 100s at Five Flags Speedway, as well as backing an NHRA team.

However, the brand named after his moniker ‘Rowdy,’ later ended up facing legal hurdles with a class action lawsuit accusing the company of falsely marketing its Power Burn drinks as preservative-free. The products were found to contain citric and ascorbic acid — additives typically used as preservatives.

Consequently, the State of California issued a notice against four of the company’s products for containing levels of lead and mercury that breach state health safety codes.

The legal and regulatory hurdles could have been a major reason behind his decision to shut down the company. However, Busch provided a different explanation, citing how the business environment had changed and how he’d prefer to prioritize his family instead.