Did Jeff Gordon Indirectly Hint at Race Manipulation at Martinsville by Chevrolet Drivers?

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon stands on pit road prior to the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon broke silence on what he thinks transpired at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday. The four-time champion of the sport opined on what he thought of how one of the drivers from the team he represents, William Byron clinched the final spot in the championship four round of the 2024 Playoffs.

Byron’s advancement although warranting celebration was clouded by accusations of drivers such as Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon helping him during the race which was filled with manufacturers playing games behind the scenes.

Both Chastain and Dillon were seen driving two wide behind Byron for extended periods to give him breathing space from any attacks from the field behind while refusing to overtake him themselves. This comes as one of the many instances of race manipulation that were flagged during the 2024 Xfinity 500.

Gordon elaborated on what his thoughts were on the matter and whether he thinks manipulation has been the case and said in an interview later, “We really just focussed on what we were doing. The #24 group was laser-focused on finishing and not losing any more positions.”

Touching on how he interpreted the actions of the #1 and the #3 Chevrolets in context with how it affected Byron, he added, “Especially when you get in the playoffs, that’s your job as a driver and as a team and a crew chief is to be aware of what’s on the line and who’s in the championship hunt, who’s got a shot to transfer through if they win and so.”

“That’s what you saw play out yesterday. You don’t go and wreck somebody and or turn somebody. You just give them a little bit more room and leniency. That’s what I saw play out,” he rounded out.

While some may agree with Gordon’s viewpoint, others in NASCAR look at the issue in a different light. It remains to be seen how the governing body interprets the same. It is safe to assume that if penalties were to be levied, they would be directed at both Chastain and Dillon instead of Byron himself.

Kyle Petty backs up Gordon’s stance

Another former driver to chime in on the subject was Kyle Petty. Siding with Gordon on this instance, the current broadcaster revealed how the practice of defending for your teammates has been prevalent in the sport for a long time.

“There is no rule against blocking and manufacturers have been working together for years! (See Daytona and Talladega) 2nd wall ride is against the rules, that’s a fact,” wrote Petty.

While the majority of the stock car racing fan base might not agree with this viewpoint, it is undeniable that manufacturers and teams often plan strategies behind the scenes to benefit themselves in the best possible way.

The same practice is not just isolated to NASCAR as well, with other genres also undertaking the same to varying degrees.

