Everything About “So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24”, NASCAR Documentary on the Closest Finish in Cup Series History

Following the viewership surge driven by NASCAR: Full Speed last year, NASCAR is collaborating with FOX Sports Films in 2025 to unveil two riveting original documentaries to be released ahead of the upcoming Daytona 500 season-opener. “The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium” is set to premiere on January 27, while “So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24” will debut on February 13.

The Madhouse will delve into the storied past of Bowman Gray Stadium, intertwining tales of its rich history with a focus on the lead-up to The Clash at the venue. On the other hand, So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24 is slated for release immediately after the Duel at Daytona and will recount the nail-biting three-way showdown at last year’s Ambetter Health 400, featuring Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch.

The So Damn Close documentary will bring together the trio to reflect on one of the closest finishes NASCAR has witnessed, complemented by exclusive perspectives from their crew chiefs and spotters. The film will also show raw conversations and dissect the critical junctures of the race, showcasing hidden narratives and off-track dramas that culminated in the split-second choices leading to the historic finale.

From the outset of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the race was destined to make history. On the second lap of the second race of the season, a colossal 16-car pileup in turn one etched itself as the largest wreck ever at the 1.5-mile-long venue. Daniel Suarez, the eventual victor, was caught in this early melee.

Yet, by the midway point, strategic repairs to his #99 Chevrolet by his crew catapulted him back into the top 10. As the race drew to a close, a record-shattering 48 lead changes among 14 drivers had transpired, marking it the fifth consecutive race at Atlanta to witness a dozen or more leaders.

The previous benchmark was 46 lead changes, set in March 2022. It was the finish that truly stole the show, etching itself in the records of the NASCAR track’s lore. Suarez, Busch, and Blaney thundered three-wide out of the fourth turn, barreling toward the finish line.

The photo finish got Suarez the victory by a mere 0.003 seconds, marking it the narrowest margin at Atlanta Motor Speedway to date. It also ranked as the tightest finish at any 1.5-mile track and emerged as the third closest in NASCAR Cup Series history under electronic scoring since its introduction in 1993.

Additionally, the race witnessed 110 green flag lead changes, securing it as the second-highest count ever at Atlanta and on a 1.5-mile track, just shy of the record 141 set in March 2022. It’d be interesting to revisit the event again, this time from a different perspective courtesy of the upcoming documentary.