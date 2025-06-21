Everything to Know About Jimmie Johnson’s Limited Edition NASCAR Le Mans Tribute Car Going Up for Sale

May 22, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson (48) sits in his pits before the top 12 qualifying practice for the qualifying of the 106th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Garage 56 entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans will forever be one of Chevrolet’s most impressive achievements. To commemorate the feat, the carmaker has manufactured a highly limited Garage 56 edition Camaro ZL1 road car to celebrate the sixth-generation Camaro used in the venture. Only 56 cars were produced, and one particular vehicle owned by none other than Jimmie Johnson has now come up for sale.

The car is priced at $166,900, and it was formerly owned by the seven-time Cup Series champion. Johnson was also one of the co-drivers for Garage 56 at Le Mans.

With just 10 delivery miles on its dash, it is a collector-grade piece of exclusiveness with a rich story behind it and comes straight from the hands of a NASCAR legend.

The car’s roof is decorated with a bold stripe with gold outlines, and also has an American flag graphic. The car is finished in a sharp Riptide Blue and pleases every eye. Other meaningful additions include Satin-black mirrors, a carbon-fibre fuel door, and Goodyear Eagle F1 tires. The tires are partnered with 20-inch dark graphite aluminum wheels.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition pays tribute to NASCAR’s Le Mans effort. Can’t get over the NASCAR Next Gen Camaro at Le Mans? Here’s how to take that obsession too far… → https://t.co/qdsbqh9zEf pic.twitter.com/z9cgpiwgME — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) June 18, 2023

The buyer can optionally add race-inspired decals and Goodyear fender badges based on personal preference. The No. 24 can also be added on the doors to replicate the exact car that was used at Le Mans. Under the hood, the car packs some serious power. It delivers 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque using the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

All this power is seeded through a Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual gearbox. There is a longer list of the car’s specifications that proves why this would be a worthy purchase for any collector. But, to add more weight to Johnson’s pitch, here’s a brief overview of how the Camaro performed at Le Mans.

Was Chevrolet’s Garage 56 a hit at the 2023 Le Mans?

The Garage 56 entry was not truly a competitive class. It was more of a showcase for innovative automobile technology put together by NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, and Goodyear. It allowed technological advancements and fresh design concepts to be displayed in a high-profile endurance event.

The car was driven by Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. They worked together to bring the Camaro home in 39th place (62 cars had entered the event). The Camaro ran 285 laps around the infamous circuit, roughly translating to 2,413.095 miles.

This distance is approximately what would be covered by driving through four Coca-Cola 600s at Charlotte Motor Speedway. So, it is safe to say that the program was a blockbuster venture for every party. The success only adds more value to the ZL1 road car up for sale.