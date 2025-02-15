“THIS is the Kind of NASCAR Advertising We Need Again”: Brad Keselowski’s Hilarious Ad Leaves Fans Asking for More

Having already unveiled the Consumer Cellular paint scheme for Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece’s 2025 NASCAR Cup season cars, RFK Racing and their sponsor are now captivating NASCAR fans with a clever new advertisement. Featured prominently in the commercial, the team showcases how much consumers can save on their cellphone bills with Consumer Cellular, with Keselowski playing a climactic role.

Advertisement

In a video released by the RFK Racing team, captioned “First, it was his race car. Now, Brad is cutting EVERYTHING in sight. Look for the all-new Consumer Cellular commercial during Sunday’s DAYTONA 500.” After slicing his race car in half last year in an ad, this time Keselowski was seen suggesting some more moves to represent savings fans can have utilizing Consumer Cellular.

Taking the concept even further, Keselowski humorously proposed drastic cuts: slicing the base of their helmets, chopping off the top part of their steering wheels, and even trimming the top off their hats. There was a hilarious sequence where Chris Buescher intervened and said that the hat the RFK driver/owner was talking about cutting in half, was just a visor. Almost immediately Keselowski hit Buescher back with, “Shut up Chris.”

The commercial reached a comedic climax when Keselowski appeared wearing a firesuit cut in half from the bottom, making it appear as though he was sporting orange shorts. Adding to the humor, Ryan Preece shared a photo of Keselowski in this unconventional attire with the caption, “New contact pic @keselowski.”

First, it was his race car. 😳

Now, Brad is cutting EVERYTHING in sight. 🪚 Look for the all-new Consumer Cellular commercial during Sunday’s DAYTONA 500. pic.twitter.com/5E9ClIwKKH — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) February 14, 2025

Fans, delighted by the uproarious commercial, showered praise and nostalgia in their comments. One fan exclaimed, “NASCAR commercials are so back. Bravo, Brad, and Consumer Cellular,” while another chimed in, “Whoever wrote the material for this deserves a raise.”

A nostalgic fan recalled, “This is how I remember NASCAR commercials as a kid. Awesome,” while an enthusiast declared, “Now THIS is the kind of NASCAR advertising we need again. Get the drivers involved. They are literally the faces of the product. Great commercial!”

In a humorous twist, when Buescher saw the advert on X, he responded with a playful jab at Keselowski, stating, “No Brad, you shut up!”

No Brad, you shut up! https://t.co/D09plX0pWp — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) February 14, 2025

Revisiting a previous comedic highlight in NASCAR advertising featuring Dale Jr. and Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott’s sponsor NAPA launched a particularly memorable advertisement back in 2015 that featured Dale Earnhardt Jr. The ad showed the 2020 Cup Series Champion and Junior navigating a discussion on potential merchandise with a NAPA executive.

The executive in the video introduced a slew of humorous and increasingly outlandish products, much to Elliott’s consternation. His mentor, however, was visibly delighted by the proposals. Among the quirky items presented was a Chase Elliott Tire Gauge.

With Elliott increasingly bewildered, a cheerful Dale Jr. couldn’t help but enthuse, “How could you say no to this?” The lineup also included washer fluid, a dipstick, and even a ‘Chase Elliott garden gnome’, culminating in the revelation of a blow-up doll that bore nearly little to no resemblance to Elliott.

Now, with Keselowski reviving the era of entertaining commercials, it remains to be seen which other teams will embrace this creative approach to engaging NASCAR fans.