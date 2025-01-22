Everything to Know About NASCAR’s Format for the Clash at Bowman Gray

After more than five decades away from it, NASCAR has decided to return to one of its most iconic venues to host the season-opening Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. The racing action will begin on the 1st of February, and here’s everything to know about the racing format for the event that’ll essentially kick off the 2025 Cup Series.

The entrants of the event will be sorted into three practice groups and each group will get on the 0.25-mile track for three practice sessions each. This will allow the promotion to set the grid up for four 25-lap heat races.

The fastest driver out on track in Practice 1 will take pole position for Heat 1. The second fastest driver will take pole position for Heat 2, and so on. For the main event on Sunday, the top five from each Heat Race will qualify automatically.

The 2025 @CookOut Clash at @BGSRacing format is here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qzTFeDfOsH — Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (@nascarclash) January 21, 2025

It’s important to note that only green flag laps will be counted and there will be no overtime in play for the Heat Races. The drivers who do not qualify for the main event through the Heats will have one last chance to drive on Sunday through the ‘Last Chance Qualifiers’ (LCQ).

With a 20-driver grid already set up for the feature event, the top two drivers from the LCQ will be drafted into the main race as the 21st and 22nd-placed drivers, respectively.

There is still one last spot on the grid up for grabs which will be serenaded upon the highest-placed driver in the 2024 driver standings who hasn’t taken his place on the grid already. With this, the 23-driver grid will be decided to face the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since 1971 in a 200-lap shootout for victory lane.